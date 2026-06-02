Winnebago Industries to Participate in Fireside Chat at Baird’s 2026 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO), a leading manufacturer of outdoor recreation products, today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Michael Happe will participate in an analyst-led fireside chat at the Baird 2026 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference in New York City at 10:50 a.m. ET on Wednesday, June 3, 2026. Management will also host one-on-one meetings with institutional investors and analysts.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on Winnebago Industries’ investor relations website at https://investor.wgo.net/. A replay will be archived and accessible for 90 days following the presentation.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc. is a leading North American manufacturer of outdoor recreation products under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Chris-Craft, Newmar and Barletta brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company builds high-quality motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth-wheel products, outboard and sterndrive powerboats, pontoons, and commercial community outreach vehicles. Committed to advancing sustainable innovation and leveraging vertical integration in key component areas, Winnebago Industries has multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Minnesota, and Florida. The Company’s common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol WGO. For access to Winnebago Industries' investor relations materials visit www.winnebagoind.com/investors.

Contacts

Investors: Joan Ondala ir@winnebagoind.com

Media: Daniel Sullivan media@winnebagoind.com