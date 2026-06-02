Ataccama launches data products and joins Open Semantic Interchange to deliver trusted context for AI on Snowflake

BOSTON, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ataccama , the data trust company, today announced at Snowflake’s annual user conference, Snowflake Summit 26, new data product capabilities in Ataccama ONE that give enterprises a single, trusted, AI-ready version of the business data their teams and agents depend on. A Customer record, a Transaction, a Supplier, an Asset, each becomes a governed data product in Ataccama ONE with a clear owner, a verified definition, and an Ataccama Data Trust Index score that tells every team and AI agent whether that data is ready to use, delivered through Ataccama's MCP Server into Snowflake CoCo, Cortex CoWork, and enterprise AI tools.

Most enterprises store data about the same thing in dozens of different systems, and those systems rarely agree. A Customer record in the CRM looks different from the one in the data warehouse, which looks different again from the one in the billing system. Definitions scatter across teams, governed inconsistently and duplicated across platforms, while modernization efforts and AI initiatives continue to widen those disconnects. Most data product programs improve ownership, discoverability, and context, helping teams understand what data means and where it comes from, but leave a more important question unanswered: whether the data can actually be trusted when decisions or AI agents depend on it. AI does not correct inconsistencies, gaps, or governance failures already embedded in the data environment. It amplifies them quickly, quietly, and at scale.

Ataccama ONE addresses this by organizing data around business meaning rather than physical storage. Organizations define the data that matters most, a Customer, a Transaction, a Supplier, an Account, as a trusted data product and connect it to every dataset that holds that information across their systems. Governance, ownership, and authoritative data sources apply at that level, creating a consistent business view of data across the enterprise. The Ataccama Data Trust Index continuously scores each data product across data quality, ownership completeness, and business context, giving people and AI agents a clear, evidence-based answer about whether data is fit for use at that moment. When AI tools access those data products through Ataccama's MCP Server, they inherit governed business context and explainable Data Trust Index signals, turning governance into a trust layer the enterprise can build AI on with confidence.

"Knowing which version of a critical asset concept to trust, and being able to prove to our regulator that our answer is right, was the challenge that drove everything," said Susan Spence, Senior Data Product Analyst, SSEN Transmission. "Being able to define what a critical concept like 'substation' means to the business, connect it to the right data, and see a clear signal of whether that data is fit for use is exactly the capability we needed. What we have built with Ataccama is the audit trail and the quality baseline that any future AI application will require, and that foundation gives us the confidence to move forward.”

Making trusted contextual data easily accessible is key for modern AI stacks . Ataccama is committed to invest in this data trust layer and is now joining the Open Semantic Interchange (OSI) as a collaborator, acting as a launch partner for Snowflake's Agentic Data Sharing program, and deepening its integration with Snowflake CoCo and Cortex CoWork through Ataccama's MCP Server. OSI alignment gives Ataccama's data products a shared semantic foundation with other participants in the ecosystem, making them portable across the tools and platforms enterprises already use.

“Consistent semantics and governance are what make data products truly reusable across enterprise ecosystems,” said Josh Klahr , Head of Product Management at Snowflake. “Ataccama’s data products and OSI alignment ensure data can be understood, exchanged, and governed consistently across platforms, giving organizations a stronger foundation for AI at scale. Together, we are helping customers bring trusted, interoperable data directly into Snowflake so AI workflows can operate with the context, consistency, and reliability enterprise environments demand.”

"Most enterprises already have the data they need, but they still lack a reliable way to make that data trustworthy, interoperable, and usable wherever AI operates," said Jay Limburn , Chief Product Officer at Ataccama. "Data products create the business-aligned foundation AI depends on, but when that foundation carries a verified trust signal and works natively inside platforms like Snowflake, governance becomes more than oversight. It becomes the infrastructure that allows AI to operate with confidence across the enterprise. That is the shift Ataccama is helping organizations make, because it is ultimately what determines whether AI delivers lasting business value at scale."

Key capabilities:

Business-Aligned Data Products. Organizations define the data that matters most to their business, a Customer, a Transaction, a Supplier, an Account, as a trusted data product and connect it to every dataset that holds that information across their systems. Ataccama applies ownership, business context, and criticality once at that level and propagates those controls automatically across every connected entity, so teams govern the definition once and apply it consistently everywhere it is used.

Organizations define the data that matters most to their business, a Customer, a Transaction, a Supplier, an Account, as a trusted data product and connect it to every dataset that holds that information across their systems. Ataccama applies ownership, business context, and criticality once at that level and propagates those controls automatically across every connected entity, so teams govern the definition once and apply it consistently everywhere it is used. Ataccama Data Trust Index Scoring. A weighted 0–100 trust score continuously measures data quality, ownership completeness, and business context, combining signals that most platforms manage across separate tools into a single, explainable result. People and AI agents can see exactly why a data product scores the way it does, replacing pass/fail indicators with an evidence-based view of fitness for use.

A weighted 0–100 trust score continuously measures data quality, ownership completeness, and business context, combining signals that most platforms manage across separate tools into a single, explainable result. People and AI agents can see exactly why a data product scores the way it does, replacing pass/fail indicators with an evidence-based view of fitness for use. MCP Server for Enterprise AI Workflows. Ataccama's MCP Server delivers live Data Trust Index signals directly into AI tools and workflows so AI systems operate on verified, governed data from deployment onward. By exposing trusted data products directly through the MCP Server, Ataccama brings governed business context and trust signals into the agentic workflows and AI applications that depend on them.

Ataccama's MCP Server delivers live Data Trust Index signals directly into AI tools and workflows so AI systems operate on verified, governed data from deployment onward. By exposing trusted data products directly through the MCP Server, Ataccama brings governed business context and trust signals into the agentic workflows and AI applications that depend on them. CoCo and CoWork Integration. Through Ataccama's MCP Server, CoCo consumes Ataccama Data Trust Index scores to ground AI development in governed, verified data without moving it outside the Snowflake environment, giving CoCo and CoWork users direct access to trusted data products with embedded trust signals inside their AI workflows. Snowflake's CoCo Accelerated Badge validates the integration for production-scale AI workloads.

Through Ataccama's MCP Server, CoCo consumes Ataccama Data Trust Index scores to ground AI development in governed, verified data without moving it outside the Snowflake environment, giving CoCo and CoWork users direct access to trusted data products with embedded trust signals inside their AI workflows. Snowflake's CoCo Accelerated Badge validates the integration for production-scale AI workloads. Agentic Data Sharing with Snowflake. As a launch partner for Snowflake's Agentic Data Sharing program, Ataccama gives customers direct access to the data quality scores, governance signals, and observability findings it generates on their behalf, surfacing them in Snowflake through Cortex Agents, semantic views, and secure data sharing. Teams operationalize that intelligence across conversational and agentic workflows without building custom integration layers or moving data out of their environment.

As a launch partner for Snowflake's Agentic Data Sharing program, Ataccama gives customers direct access to the data quality scores, governance signals, and observability findings it generates on their behalf, surfacing them in Snowflake through Cortex Agents, semantic views, and secure data sharing. Teams operationalize that intelligence across conversational and agentic workflows without building custom integration layers or moving data out of their environment. Open Semantic Interchange Participation. OSI alignment gives Ataccama an opportunity to define and share how trusted shared semantics should flow across participating platforms, enabling organizations to move semantics-serving data products across enterprise ecosystems without losing business meaning or creating vendor lock-in.





Ataccama will showcase these capabilities at Snowflake Summit , June 1-4, in San Francisco. Visit booth 2517 for live demonstrations and to speak with the team about building a data trust layer as the foundation for enterprise AI.

Ataccama will also join customer-led sessions throughout the event, including:

Truist: How Truist Is Building the Data Foundation That Makes Cortex AI Possible

June 3 at 2:30 p.m. PT | Session AR204





Additional information about Ataccama’s data products is available at www.ataccama.com .

About Ataccama

Ataccama provides the only end-to-end data trust platform that accelerates successful AI outcomes, mitigates risk, and powers data modernization with speed and scale. The Ataccama ONE platform is the essential data trust layer in the modern AI stack, sitting between data sources and AI orchestration to ensure every decision, model, and agent runs on accurate, governed, and trusted data. The platform unifies market-leading data quality and observability with catalog, lineage, and reference data to help organizations streamline their data management tech stack. The embedded ONE AI Agent acts as a digital data steward, continuously monitoring and improving data reliability, maximizing time-to-value, and team efficiency. Recognized as an Inc. Best Workplace for 2026 and a Leader in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for Augmented Data Quality, the 2026 Forrester Wave™ for Data Quality Solutions, and the 2025 Magic Quadrant™ for Data and Analytics Governance, Ataccama helps the world’s leading enterprises trust their data so they can accelerate AI. Learn more at www.ataccama.com .

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