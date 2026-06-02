Seegnal Inc. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

CALGARY, ALBERTA, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seegnal Inc. (TSXV: SEGN) (“Seegnal” or the “Company”), a global leader in SaaS clinical division support solutions, is pleased to announce that, the Company intends to complete a non-brokered private placement (the “Offering”) of up to 4,642,857 units in the capital of the Company (each, a “Unit”) for gross proceeds of up to CDN$1,300,000, at a price of $0.28 per Unit. Each Unit is comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a “Common Share”) and one common share purchase warrant (each, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant is exercisable to acquire one Common Share at a price of CDN$0.50 for a period of 36 months.

The proceeds of the Offering will be used by the Company for general corporate and working capital purposes. The Offering is subject to the receipt of all regulatory approvals including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”). The Units to be issued under the Offering will be offered for sale pursuant to exemptions from the prospectus requirements in accordance with National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Requirements in each province of Canada and to foreign investors (outside of Canada and the United States) under exemptions from the registration requirements of applicable securities laws in the jurisdiction of residence.

In connection with completion of the Offering, the Company may pay finders’ fees to eligible third parties of up to: (i) eight percent (8%) of the aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering; and (ii) non-transferable common share purchase warrants of the Company equal to eight percent (8%) of the number of Units sold pursuant to the Offering (each, a “Finders’ Warrant”). Each Finders’ Warrant is exercisable to acquire one Common Share at a price of CDN$0.50 for a period of 12 months.

All securities issued under the Offering will be subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of issuance. The Offering is expected to close in one or more tranches on or before June 30, 2026.

Insiders of the Company are expected to subscribe for Units under the Offering. The insiders’ participation in the Offering constitutes a “related party transaction” as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”). Such participation is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value of the securities anticipated to be acquired by the insiders, nor the consideration for the securities paid by such insiders, exceed 25% of the Company’s market capitalization. As the specific participation of each related party that the Company expects will participate in the Offering has not been confirmed as of the date of this press release, additional information required under MI 61-101 will be provided in the Company’s material change report with respect to the Offering, including a description of the interest of all related parties in the Offering, and where applicable, a description of the effect on the percentage of the securities of the Company held by related parties participating.

About Seegnal

Seegnal Inc. (TSXV: SEGN) is an innovative healthcare technology company dedicated to reducing medication-related harm where care begins. The Company’s SaaS-based clinical decision support platform is designed to help clinicians prescribe with greater precision by integrating patient-specific data at the point of care, including medications, laboratory results, renal function, allergies, age, and other relevant risk factors. By delivering more targeted, context-aware medication alerts within existing clinical workflows, Seegnal aims to reduce alert fatigue, support safer prescribing, and advance a more personalized standard of patient care. Seegnal’s technology is deployed across healthcare settings and is used by more than 15,000 clinicians in daily practice. For additional Company information, please visit https://www.seegnal.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn.

Seegnal Media Contact:

Elad Bibi-Aviv

Chief Executive Officer press@seegnal.com

+972-52-533-0856

www.seegnal.com





Arx Investor Relations

North American Equities Desk

seegnal@arxhq.com





Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking information” or “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, including statements included in the “About Seegnal” section of this press release, are forward-looking statements. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as “expects”, or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, “plans”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “forecasts”, “estimates”, “believes” or “intends” or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results “may” or “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

More particularly, and without limitation, this press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to the completion of the Offering, receipt of all regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSXV, in connection therewith, the anticipated insider participation in the Offering, the anticipated use of finders in the Offering and the anticipated use of proceeds from the Offering. Seegnal cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions and expectations, many of which are beyond the control of Seegnal, including expectations and assumptions concerning Seegnal and its products, the Company’s ability to complete the Offering on the terms described herein or at all, the delay or failure to receive regulatory approval or other approvals, including any approvals by the TSXV, for the Offering, as well as other risks and uncertainties, including those described in Seegnal’s filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The intended use of proceeds of the Offering by the Company might change if the board of directors of the Company determines that it would be in the best interests of Seegnal.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Seegnal. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Seegnal does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirement. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES