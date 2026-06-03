ProVen VCT plc

Annual Financial Report

Year ended 28 February 2026

ProVen VCT plc, managed by Beringea LLP, today announces the final results for the year ended 28 February 2026. These results were approved by the Board of Directors on 2 June 2026.

Fund Overview

Ordinary Shares as at: 28 February 2026 28 February 2025 Net asset value per Ordinary Share 60.5p 62.9p Dividends paid since launch 90.75p 87.5p Total return (net asset value plus dividends paid since launch) 151.25p 150.4p Year on year change in: Net asset value per Ordinary Share (adjusted for dividends paid in the year) 1.4% 1.5% Dividends: Dividends paid/payable in respect of year 3.1p 3.25p Dividend yield 5.1% 5.1%

Dividends

Your Board is proposing a final dividend for the year ended 28 February 2026 of 1.6p per share to be paid on 14 August 2026 to Shareholders on the register on 17 July 2026. The payment of this dividend is subject to Shareholder approval at the Company’s forthcoming AGM, details of which can be found below.

The payment of this dividend will result in an equivalent reduction in the Company’s NAV per share. The total tax-free dividends of 3.1p per share for the year ended 28 February 2026 represents a cash return to Shareholders of 5.1% on the opening NAV per share at 1 March 2025, after deducting the prior year’s final dividend of 1.75p per share.

Annual General Meeting

The next AGM of the Company will be held at the offices of Beringea LLP, at Charter House, 55 Drury Lane, London, WC2B 5SQ at 12:30pm on Tuesday 14 July 2026. Those intending to attend the AGM are asked to register their intention by emailing info@beringea.co.uk in advance of the meeting.

We understand that attendance in person may not be possible or desirable for all who wish to attend. Therefore, the Company offers Shareholders the option to follow proceedings of the meeting via video conference link. Any Shareholders who wish to follow the meeting remotely, should email info@beringea.co.uk for joining instructions.

Please note that Shareholders will not be able to vote or ask questions at the AGM when joining remotely. Shareholders are encouraged, even if they are planning to attend the AGM in person, to exercise their votes by submitting their proxy electronically via their Investor Centre account at uk.investorcentre.mpms.mufg.com and to appoint the Chair of the AGM as their proxy with their voting instructions.

Shareholders who wish to submit questions in advance of the AGM may do so via e-mail to info@beringea.co.uk and the Board will endeavour to respond to questions raised at the meeting.

Shareholder event

The Company's Annual Shareholder Event continues to be well received and provides an important opportunity for Shareholders to hear from the Investment Manager on topics such as performance and investment activity, to ask questions of your Board, and to receive insights and updates from the portfolio companies.

With a shareholder base of more than 12,000, we feel it is important to provide access to this event for Shareholders throughout the country and we therefore host the Annual Shareholder Event online. This year's event has been scheduled for 10:30am to 11:45am on Tuesday 14 July 2026 and I would encourage you to join us for the session.

You can sign up for the Annual Shareholder Event at https://proven.connectid.cloud. If you have any questions about the event or if you would like any support with registering, then please contact Beringea via events@beringea.co.uk.

You may view the Annual Financial Report on full at https://www.proveninvestments.co.uk/vct/shareholder-area.

All other statutory information can also be found there.

A copy of the above document has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

For further information, please contact:

Beringea LLP

Company Secretary

Telephone 020 7845 7820

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