SAN DIEGO, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, the automated trading program service platform MicAi-X has officially launched a new round of platform system upgrade plan. Founder and IT team leader Francisco Ranzi Müller will lead the relevant technical planning and system optimization efforts. This upgrade is regarded as a key milestone for MicAi-X to enhance its automated trading capabilities, and it also marks the transition of the platform from a phase of functional improvement to a more systematic cycle of technical development.

As the founder of MicAi-X, Francisco Ranzi Müller has been involved in the design of the platform technical framework and the construction of electronic trading systems for a long time. His work focuses on key areas such as broker interface integration, trade order transmission, order management, trade confirmation, status monitoring, and system high-availability assurance. As the demand for automated trading continues to grow, the platform has raised higher requirements for execution efficiency, stability, and risk management capabilities, leading to this round of upgrades.

This upgrade is not a partial fix but a comprehensive overhaul of the automated trading chain. MicAi-X will optimize signal transmission, trade processing, order feedback, and system monitoring to improve speed and reliability in complex markets.

Execution efficiency will focus on fast, stable instruction delivery. By improving interface connections and task scheduling, it will cut delays between strategy signals and order execution. Shorter, clearer execution paths ensure results align with preset logic—a core goal of technical upgrade for Francisco Ranzi Müller.

MicAi-X will enhance monitoring, anomaly detection, and fault handling to maintain service under high loads or volatile markets. It will also strengthen compliance, risk monitoring, and trading restrictions to keep automated execution within clear boundaries.

Competition among automated trading platforms is no longer confined to the number of strategies or individual features. Instead, it is progressively shifting toward underlying system capabilities, execution reliability, and long-term stability. The upgrade led by Francisco Ranzi Müller reflects the intention of MicAi-X to enhance the overall platform capabilities from a technical foundation level. This round of technical upgrades may serve as a significant starting point for its subsequent development. As automated trading capabilities, system stability, and execution efficiency improve simultaneously, the platform is expected to unlock greater value in more professional and complex trading application scenarios.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/47634b51-a7b3-4110-8134-0af9dd6a6065