KBR Mission Technology Solutions Awarded $8 Billion Antarctic Science and Engineering Support Contract by the U.S. National Science Foundation

HOUSTON, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today its Mission Technology Solutions business has been awarded an $8 billion ceiling Antarctic Science and Engineering Support Contract (ASESC) by the U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF). This single award Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) task order hybrid contract will have a 20-year period of performance beginning in June 2026. The NSF-led U.S. Antarctic Program (USAP) operates three year-round stations and numerous research camps in Antarctica — Earth's highest, driest, coldest, windiest and most remote continent.

The NSF plays a critical role in national security by funding foundational research in critical technologies, securing digital infrastructure and protecting the U.S. research ecosystem from foreign interference. By operating three year-round stations (including Amundsen-Scott at the South Pole and McMurdo on the coast), USAP maintains a visible U.S. foothold, preventing the region from being exploited for military or economic dominance by adversaries.

Under the terms of this contract, KBR will provide full-scale operations, maintenance, logistics and science support in Antarctica and aboard ships in the Southern Ocean. The contract includes the following types of support:

The KBR Antarctica team will support all scientific missions and experiments at the three U.S. stations on the continent (McMurdo, Palmer and South Pole) as well as at all U.S. field sites across the continent.

KBR will provide global logistical operations across USAP’s gateways and port locations, including cold chain handling of scientific samples from Antarctica back to key U.S. laboratories.

KBR will deliver full-scale information technology, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity support for USAP locations in the U.S. and all three stations in Antarctica.





“Antarctica is more than ice—it’s a living laboratory where the past, present and future of our planet converge. Renowned for its isolation, Antarctica serves as a hub for innovative scientific discovery,” said Doug Hill, KBR Readiness and Sustainment president. “KBR is proud to support the National Science Foundation’s U.S. Antarctic Program, maintaining a robust U.S. presence on the continent while advancing research that unlocks fundamental insights into life on Earth and beyond.”

KBR will deliver year-round operations supporting researchers and their teams during the demanding austral summer and through the winter months of complete isolation, 24-hour darkness and temperatures plunging to -40° Fahrenheit.

KBR has provided mission-critical logistics, operations and science support for more than 55 years. Known for operating in remote, complex environments, KBR’s highly skilled workforce supports NASA, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and National Weather Service (NWS), as well as all branches of the U.S. military, other civilian agencies like the Department of Transportation and numerous commercial clients.

About KBR

We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 36,000 people worldwide with customers in more than 85 countries and operations in over 28 countries.

KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long-term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

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Forward Looking Statements

The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding the U.S. Antarctic Program, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are beyond the company’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those set forth in the company’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, any subsequent Form 10-Qs and 8-Ks and other U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which discuss some of the important risks, uncertainties and assumptions that the company has identified that may affect its business, results of operations and financial condition. Due to such risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

For further information, please contact:

Investors

Rachael Goldwait

Vice President, Investor Relations

713-753-5082

Investors@kbr.com



Media

Philip Ivy

Vice President, Global Communications and Marketing

713-753-3800

MediaRelations@kbr.com