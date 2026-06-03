G.L. Hunt Foundation Repair Launches Summer Internship Program

Fort Worth, TX, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas-based foundation repair company partners with college students to exchange social media expertise for hands-on operational experience.

Hayden Slack, CEO & President, G.L. Hunt Foundation Repair

G.L. Hunt Foundation Repair, a leading family-owned home services company serving five major Texas markets, today announced the launch of its formal summer internship program. Running from June 1 through August 1, the program welcomes a cohort of three specialized interns who are designed to bridge academic theory and real-world digital strategy.

"At G.L. Hunt, we've always believed in investing in people. This program allows us to invest in local talent while continuing to improve how we connect with homeowners across Texas. We're looking forward to learning from them just as much as they're learning from us." -Hayden Slack, CEO & President, G.L. Hunt Foundation Repair

The newly formed initiative features two Social Media Interns and one Marketing Ops Intern. The structured program was deliberately engineered to provide immediate value on both sides: giving local college students an avenue to build high-demand corporate skills while allowing G.L. Hunt to infuse fresh, youth-driven digital perspective into its established brand presence.

The goal with this program is to build a true two-way street of learning. College students are native digital storytellers; they live and breathe the evolving social landscape. GL Hunt is excited to have them lend that expertise to its digital platforms. In return, the company is fully invested in helping them build foundational operational skills, understand the mechanics of local service marketing, and gain the tangible experience they need to launch successful careers.

The program places a primary recruiting focus on Texas Christian University (TCU), cultivating local talent directly from the Fort Worth community. The incoming class will work directly alongside the company’s operational leadership and its marketing partners to track metrics, design localized content strategies across Texas metros, and optimize marketing automation pipelines.

By investing in upcoming talent, G.L. Hunt continues its dedication to the community it has safeguarded for nearly 40 years.

For more information about G.L. Hunt Foundation Repair and its community initiatives, visit https://www.glhunt.com.

About G.L. Hunt Foundation Repair

G.L. Hunt is a family-owned business providing top-tier foundation, crawl space, concrete lifting and drainage solutions across Texas. Since 1987, they have offered trusted services in vibrant cities like Ft. Worth, Dallas, Waco, Austin, and San Antonio. Their commitment to craftsmanship and personalized care ensures that homes remain stable and safe from Texas' unpredictable weather. G.L. Hunt prides itself on making strong foundations accessible with financing options, safeguarding homes without financial strain.

Press Inquiries

Jeff Chiarelli

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