Pennant Expands Senior Living Presence with Pleasant Hill, California Community 

EAGLE, Idaho, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PNTG), the parent company of the Pennant group of affiliated home health, hospice, home care and senior living companies, today announced that it assumed operations of a senior living community in Pleasant Hill, California, known as Memory Care of Contra Costa, on Monday, June 1. This acquisition marks Pennant’s first senior living expansion into California since becoming an independent publicly traded company in 2019.

Memory Care of Contra Costa is a 46-unit memory care community serving seniors in the Pleasant Hill area. Pennant is assuming operations of the community under a triple net lease structure, consistent with its disciplined approach to growth and capital deployment.

“We are grateful to be entrusted with a community that is already serving residents well,” said Brent Guerisoli, Chief Executive Officer of Pennant. “This addition reflects our disciplined approach to growth, expanding in an attractive market through a structure that aligns with our long-term strategy, while building on the strong foundation already in place. We believe opportunities like this position Pennant to create durable value over time for the communities we serve and for our broader organization.”

Andrew Rider, President of Pinnacle Senior Living LLC, Pennant’s senior living subsidiary, added: “At the heart of every transition are the residents, families, and team members who give a community its character and strength. We have great respect for what has already been built at Memory Care of Contra Costa, and our focus will be on supporting the dedicated staff, preserving continuity for residents, and partnering thoughtfully to build on that strong foundation in the months ahead.”

Pennant will work closely with residents, families, and on-site leadership to ensure a smooth transition of operations and continued delivery of high-quality care.

About Pennant

The Pennant Group, Inc. is a holding company of independent operating subsidiaries that provide healthcare services through home health and hospice agencies and senior living communities located throughout Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming. Each of these businesses is operated by a separate, independent operating subsidiary that has its own management, employees, and assets. References herein to the consolidated "company" and "its" assets and activities, as well as the use of the terms "we," "us," "its" and similar verbiage, are not meant to imply that The Pennant Group, Inc. has direct operating assets, employees or revenue, or that any of the home health and hospice businesses, senior living communities or the Service Center are operated by the same entity. More information about Pennant is available at www.pennantgroup.com.

SOURCE: The Pennant Group, Inc.