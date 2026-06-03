VenHub Backs Culver City GoPass Program, Helping Deliver More Than 56,000 Student Transit Trips

LAS VEGAS, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VenHub Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: VHUB) ("VenHub" or the "Company"), a leader in fully autonomous Smart Store technology, today announced its support of the GoPass program in Culver City, an initiative that has enabled K-12 students in the Culver City Unified School District to take more than 56,000 free transit trips on Culver CityBus and participating regional systems.

The program has built a foundation of nearly 600 active student riders and generated an estimated $100,000 in family transportation savings to date. Students use a registered TAP card to ride at no cost, expanding access to school, after-school activities, and weekend mobility. VenHub's support of GoPass reflects the Company's broader commitment to backing the infrastructure that connects communities, the same conviction that drives VenHub's deployment of autonomous retail in transit hubs, airports, and high-traffic public environments.

"Access to transportation is access to opportunity," said Shahan Ohanessian, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of VenHub. "GoPass is helping families in Culver City put more in their pocket and put their kids in front of more possibilities. That is exactly the kind of program we want to stand behind, and we intend to help it grow."

In the months ahead, VenHub and program partners expect to expand GoPass visibility and student registration across the community.

About VenHub

VenHub designs and builds autonomous Smart Stores that operate 24/7 without on-site staff. Each store combines robotic automation, real-time inventory tracking, and mobile-based checkout to provide secure, convenient retail access. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. To learn more, visit: www.VenHub.com

Safe Harbor Statement

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VenHub Media and Investor Contact:

Alyssa Barry, Director of VenHub IR / PR

Alyssa@VenHub.com

or

Richard Land, Alliance Advisors

vhub@allianceadvisors.com