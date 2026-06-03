Nord Security and Acronis partner to unify network and endpoint security management for MSPs

NEW YORK, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nord Security , a global cybersecurity powerhouse, proudly announces a partnership with Acronis , a global leader in cyber protection, to unite network and endpoint security management for managed service providers (MSPs). The integration enables MSPs to push Nord Security’s NordLayer , a toggle-ready network security platform for businesses, directly from the Acronis platform, eliminating manual installations and streamlining security management across the entire client base.

The NordLayer security deployment agent integrates with Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud, allowing MSPs to save time by automating the deployment process of NordLayer across multiple customers and endpoints at once without leaving the Acronis console.

“We are excited to partner with Acronis, a renowned and experienced giant in the cybersecurity field,” says Mike Vogel, director of channel sales, North America, at Nord Security. “Integrations like these reflect our commitment to what MSPs actually need. We know consolidating workflows and saving time and money isn’t just convenient — it’s an operational necessity. Both products complement each other, creating a comprehensive security solution where endpoint protection and network security work together to strengthen client defenses.”

MSPs with Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud can integrate NordLayer at exclusive, preferential pricing through the Acronis and NordLayer bundle, delivering greater value to their service offerings.

“MSPs are looking for integrated, efficient security solutions that improve protection without adding management overhead,” says Justin Jilg, VP of Alliances at Acronis. “Our collaboration with Nord Security combines complementary capabilities to help partners deliver stronger cyber resilience through a more unified approach to natively integrated cyber protection. By bringing together endpoint protection and secure network capabilities, we’re helping customers reduce tool sprawl, simplify cybersecurity operations, and strengthen defenses against evolving threats.”

For more information, visit the Acronis Technology Partner Program page and integrations catalog here . To learn more about the integration, visit the Acronis and NordLayer page here .

Attendees of the Pax8 Beyond conference are invited to visit Nord Security’s booth (1124) and Acronis’ booth (433) at Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, June 7-9, to learn more about the partnership.

About Nord Security

Nord Security is a global cybersecurity powerhouse and home to advanced cybersecurity solutions that share the Nord Security brand and values, including one of the world’s most advanced VPN services — NordVPN , a next-generation password manager NordPass , a file encryption tool NordLocker , a threat exposure management platform NordStellar , a toggle-ready network security platform for business NordLayer , an enterprise browser NordLayer Browser , an all-around identity theft protection service Coveron , and Saily , an eSIM service. Established in 2012, Nord Security now offers products acknowledged by the most influential tech sites and IT security specialists. More information is available at nordsecurity.com .

About Acronis

Acronis is a global cyber protection company delivering the only natively integrated cybersecurity, data protection, and infrastructure management platform for managed service providers and IT departments. Acronis solutions are designed to identify, protect, detect, respond, recover and govern IT deployments, ensuring data integrity and business continuity.

A Swiss company founded in Singapore in 2003, Acronis has 15 offices worldwide and employees in 60+ countries. Acronis Cyber Platform is available in 26 languages in 150 countries and is used by over 21,000 service providers to protect over 750,000 businesses. Learn more at www.acronis.com .

Inga Vaitkeviciute

inga@nordsec.com