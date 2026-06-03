AlphaSense Introduces SuperAnalyst: The Always-On AI Agent for Decision-Grade Intelligence

NEW YORK, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlphaSense , the AI platform redefining market intelligence for the business and financial world, today announced SuperAnalyst , an always-on AI agent designed to execute high-value financial and strategic workflows on behalf of users, acting as a trusted extension of their teams.

Built on more than a decade of domain expertise and powered by AlphaSense’s industry-leading AI market intelligence platform, SuperAnalyst helps investment professionals, corporate strategists, and operating executives move beyond research tasks toward continuous workflow execution. Rather than simply responding to questions, SuperAnalyst agentically codes and executes multi-step research and monitoring work on the user’s behalf – from building custom dashboards, executing research projects, tracking developments and synthesizing new information to updating outputs and surfacing actionable insights as situations evolve.

The launch marks a major evolution for AlphaSense: from helping professionals find and synthesize intelligence to helping them execute complete, high-stakes workflows at scale.

“Today’s decision makers are overwhelmed not just by information itself, but by the sheer volume of manual work required to turn information into decisions,” said Jack Kokko, Founder and CEO of AlphaSense. “SuperAnalyst becomes an extension of their teams by continuously monitoring, analyzing, and completing workflows in the background, all within a seamless trusted platform, so our customers can spend less time performing research work and more time applying judgment.”

Built for the Speed of Modern Markets

Investment and strategy teams face increasing pressure to move faster, defend decisions more rigorously, and continuously monitor rapidly changing markets. Yet many research workflows remain highly manual, requiring teams to spend valuable time tracking developments, updating materials, compiling intelligence, and recreating analysis across functions.

At the same time, the core challenge facing organizations has shifted from access to information to the ability to operationalize it at scale. As AI evolves from single-prompt interactions to multi-step workflows, the quality and efficiency of the underlying intelligence architecture matters even more. Every search, retrieval step, source check, entity match, and workflow handoff compounds the challenges at every step in the agentic workflow process.

SuperAnalyst was built to address this execution gap through a token-efficient architecture designed for structured workflows. By dramatically reducing unnecessary processing overhead while continuously coordinating research tasks in the background, it enables teams to process more intelligence at scale without sacrificing rigor, governance, or institutional knowledge.

An Always-On AI Analyst Experience

Embedded across the AlphaSense platform, SuperAnalyst combines trusted content, workflow context, enterprise controls, and domain-specific AI capabilities to continuously execute complex research workflows.

Key capabilities include:

Full AlphaSense integration: Operates as a native AlphaSense user on your behalf, with full access to the platform including search, financial data, financial models, expert call scheduling, and more.

Operates as a native AlphaSense user on your behalf, with full access to the platform including search, financial data, financial models, expert call scheduling, and more. AI Expert call execution: Autonomously identifies relevant experts, conducts expert calls, and synthesizes findings directly into your active research workflows.

Autonomously identifies relevant experts, conducts expert calls, and synthesizes findings directly into your active research workflows. Always-on monitoring and execution: Continuously monitors filings, earnings, expert transcripts, research reports, and market developments, and automatically executes workflows as relevant events occur, 24 hours a day – ensuring critical developments are captured and acted on as markets move in real time.

Continuously monitors filings, earnings, expert transcripts, research reports, and market developments, and automatically executes workflows as relevant events occur, 24 hours a day – ensuring critical developments are captured and acted on as markets move in real time. Persistent memory: Retains project history, workflows, analytical logic, and user instructions across sessions to maintain continuity over time. SuperAnalyst can read, write, update, and generate Excel models, Word memos, PowerPoint decks, dashboards, and other work products; write and execute code to automate analyses and workflows; and be trained on your proprietary processes through custom skills and templates.

Retains project history, workflows, analytical logic, and user instructions across sessions to maintain continuity over time. SuperAnalyst can read, write, update, and generate Excel models, Word memos, PowerPoint decks, dashboards, and other work products; write and execute code to automate analyses and workflows; and be trained on your proprietary processes through custom skills and templates. Decision-ready outputs: Produces high quality work products including investment briefs, earnings summaries, competitive intelligence reports, financial models, presentations, watchlists, and research memos – all grounded in source-linked intelligence with full auditability.

Produces high quality work products including investment briefs, earnings summaries, competitive intelligence reports, financial models, presentations, watchlists, and research memos – all grounded in source-linked intelligence with full auditability. Prebuilt and customizable skills: Comes with built-in analytical frameworks covering earnings analysis, due diligence, competitive benchmarking, and more. Fully customizable so teams can train the agent around their firm’s proprietary processes and institutional knowledge.

Comes with built-in analytical frameworks covering earnings analysis, due diligence, competitive benchmarking, and more. Fully customizable so teams can train the agent around their firm’s proprietary processes and institutional knowledge. Extensibility: Designed to meet your team where they work, with expanding connectivity across the enterprise systems, file storage, communications tools, and research environments already embedded in your workflows.

Designed to meet your team where they work, with expanding connectivity across the enterprise systems, file storage, communications tools, and research environments already embedded in your workflows. Operational transparency and human governance: Enables organizations to deploy agentic workflows with full transparency, with information driving decisions cited and auditable at every step – maintaining the oversight and control that institutional processes require.

Purpose-Built for Trusted Financial and Strategic Workflows

Most agentic AI platforms require organizations to assemble the underlying intelligence stack themselves – connecting and orchestrating external data sources, workflows, permissions, governance, and outputs across fragmented systems. AlphaSense takes a fundamentally different approach.

SuperAnalyst is built inside the trusted intelligence environment that financial and strategic professionals already rely on to make high-stakes decisions. It combines AlphaSense’s premium content universe, including expert transcripts, broker research, company filings, earnings commentary, and financial data, with workflow-specific AI capabilities, enterprise permissions, source attribution, and governance controls in a single integrated system.

Unlike AI agents layered onto fragmented tools, SuperAnalyst is a seamless full-stack system purpose-built for institutional research – continuously connecting the dots across trusted sources, persisting context over time, and delivering fully source-linked outputs that keep analysts in control.

That distinction matters greatly for investment professionals, advisors, corporate strategists, and operating executives. High-stakes decisions require more than fast answers. They require confidence in where information originated, how it was analyzed, what changed over time, and how conclusions can be validated and defended.

SuperAnalyst provides that foundation, helping organizations move beyond fragmented research tasks toward continuous, decision-ready execution within AlphaSense.

Availability

SuperAnalyst is currently available to select AlphaSense enterprise customers through an early access program, with progressively expanded availability over the coming weeks. For early access sign up here .

About AlphaSense

AlphaSense is the AI platform redefining market intelligence and workflow orchestration, trusted by thousands of leading organizations to drive faster, more confident decisions in business and finance. The platform combines domain-specific AI with a vast content universe of over 500 million premium business documents – including equity research, earnings calls, expert interviews, filings, news, and internal proprietary content. Purpose-built for speed, accuracy, and enterprise-grade security, AlphaSense helps teams extract critical insights, uncover market-moving trends, and automate complex workflows with high-quality outputs. With AI solutions like Generative Search, Generative Grid, and Deep Research, AlphaSense delivers the clarity and depth professionals need to navigate complexity and obtain accurate, real-time information quickly. For more information, visit www.alpha-sense.com .

Media Contact

Pete Daly for AlphaSense

Email: media@alpha-sense.com