AI Is Integrating With Science, Lim Meng Hoong Attends Science x AI Summit 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On May 12, Lim Meng Hoong, Founder of MengHoong Intelligent Investment Academy, was invited to attend the Science x AI Summit 2026 held in Silicon Valley. As one of the most closely watched international summits in the field of AI for Science this year, the conference focused on the latest breakthroughs of AI in mathematics, life sciences, scientific research automation, and autonomous reasoning systems. As the AI industry gradually shifts toward competition in scientific research capabilities and reasoning efficiency, the attendance of Lim Meng Hoong is regarded as an important signal of further attention to the transformation of AI-driven scientific research systems.





The Science x AI Summit 2026 this year brought together important representatives from global research institutions, AI laboratories, industrial capital, and leading enterprises. During the conference, Lim Meng Hoong discussed with several industry representatives the development direction of the next stage of the AI industry after Scaling Law gradually approaches the boundaries of physics and computing power. Compared with past competition centered on parameter scale and model size, the technology industry is now paying greater attention to whether AI possesses capabilities in scientific reasoning, knowledge discovery, and scientific research collaboration.

Lim Meng Hoong stated that the AI industry is undergoing a change in its underlying logic, and that AI may become an important infrastructure for advancing scientific research in the future. In fields such as drug development, materials science, mathematical reasoning, and complex physical simulation, AI is changing the traditional dependence of scientific research on time, manpower, and experimental resources.

MengHoong Intelligent Investment Academy takes “cognitive upgrading, system construction, and long-term growth” as its core philosophy. It is committed to integrating real market experience, family office investment logic, and modern financial tools to help students establish a complete and replicable investment thinking framework.

The invitation of Lim Meng Hoong to participate in Science x AI Summit 2026 reflects his forward-looking attention to the “AI for Science” trend. Currently, the global AI industry has begun to move from the technology exploration stage into the stage of scientific research and industrial restructuring. Compared with the past emphasis on model scale, the core part of future AI competition will be “how to more efficiently drive a revolution in the efficiency of knowledge discovery.” This change is becoming an innovative research direction for the global technology industry.