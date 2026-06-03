Minitab Celebrates its Culture of Innovation and Collaboration with Sixth Consecutive Great Place to Work Certification

State College, PA, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minitab, LLC, a global leader in data collection, statistical analysis, predictive analytics, and process improvement solutions, announced its certification as a Great Place to Work® for the sixth consecutive year. This recognition is based on feedback from Minitab team members and highlights the company’s strong culture and alignment around a shared purpose.

Powered by an end-to-end solutions platform, Minitab teams solve real-world problems, drive innovation, and deliver tangible results for customers. Driven by a common purpose of creating customer value through data-driven decision-making, Minitab is improving the products and services people rely on every day.

“At Minitab, our culture is shaped by talented people across the company that bring curiosity, diverse perspectives, and a deep commitment to our customers every day,” said Jeffrey T. Slovin, Chief Executive Officer of Minitab. “When people feel included, supported, and empowered, they do their best work and can be their best selves.”

For over 50 years, Minitab team members have helped global organizations use their data to solve complex problems, improve quality, and make better decisions faster. The impact goes beyond software. Minitab solutions help customers improve patient outcomes, make automobiles and airplanes safer, strengthen manufacturing processes, reduce waste, and develop their own innovations.

This real-world impact is created by a global team united by shared values and the belief that progress happens when people work together. Minitab team members bring expertise, creativity, and a continuous improvement mindset to their work, helping customers turn data into insights, insights into action, and action into measurable results.

Minitab’s ongoing Great Place to Work Certification highlights the organization’s dedication to cultivating an environment where employees can develop, contribute, and achieve their career goals, while helping customers achieve their objectives.

For additional information regarding career opportunities and joining Minitab’s global team, please visit Minitab Careers.

About Minitab, LLC

Minitab is a global leader in data analytics solutions with over 50 years of experience helping organizations harness their data to deliver high-quality products and services. By integrating statistical process analysis, predictive modeling, real-time monitoring, and continuous improvement solutions with embedded AI capabilities, Minitab helps global organizations consolidate data, uncover insights, accelerate decision-making, and achieve measurable results.

Minitab’s solutions include Minitab® Statistical Software, Minitab Solution Center™, Real-Time SPC™, Minitab Connect®, Prolink™, and Simul8™, supported by expert services that leverage advanced analytics to attain process excellence. The world’s leading companies and institutions rely on Minitab to solve critical challenges and drive sustained performance improvements. Minitab serves customers in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit www.minitab.com.