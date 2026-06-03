American Cornerstone Institute to Premiere Star Spangled Adventures: The Movie! at the Trump Kennedy Center

WASHINGTON, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT:

The American Cornerstone Institute (ACI) will host the premiere of Star Spangled Adventures: The Movie!, a new family-friendly film designed to inspire patriotism, faith, and civic understanding in young Americans through storytelling and music.

The event will include a red-carpet experience, family activities, and a special screening of the film featuring beloved historical characters and notable public figures.

Created as part of ACI’s commemoration of America’s 250th birthday, the film supports the organization’s mission to educate and inspire the next generation through America’s founding principles and shared history.

WHO:

Dr. Ben Carson, Founder and Chairman of the American Cornerstone Institute

Cast members and special guests from Star Spangled Adventures: The Movie!

WHEN:

Sunday, June 14, 2026

Red Carpet begins at 3:00 PM ET

Premiere begins at 4:30 PM ET

WHERE:

Trump Kennedy Center

2700 F St NW, Washington, DC 20566



Media Opportunities:

Red carpet arrivals

Interviews with Dr. Ben Carson and special guests

Event B-roll and screening footage



Media Credentials:

Members of the media planning to attend must register for press credentials by applying online HERE. Credentialing information and event logistics will be provided upon confirmation.

About the Film:

Star Spangled Adventures: The Movie! is an animated family film designed to bring the story of America to life for the next generation. Created as part of the American Cornerstone Institute’s Little Patriots initiative, the film expands on the popular Star Spangled Adventures cartoon series and debuts as the nation approaches the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence in 2026. As a Freedom 250 partner, the American Cornerstone Institute is among the national network of organizations honoring America’s past and strengthening its foundation for the future.