NAPC Defense Advances Strategic Growth Initiatives, as Business Momentum Continues to Build and Company Remains on Track for Fiscal 2026 Annual Report

CLEARWATER, Fla., June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NAPC Defense, Inc. (OTCID: BLIS) (“NAPC Defense” or “the Company”), a U.S. licensed defense manufacturer with exclusive rights to produce and distribute the CornerShot USA system, and primary subcontractor supporting Native American Pride Constructors’ expanding government-contracting platform, today announced that after successfully filing all required Form 10-Q quarterly reports, for fiscal year 2026, on time, it remains on schedule to file its annual Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2026 on or before the applicable filing deadline.

The upcoming Form 10-K will provide a comprehensive review of the Company's fiscal 2026 operating results and is expected to include post-closing commentary regarding the recently announced Obera acquisition, the Company's expanding position within multiple Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) government contracting vehicles, and associated financial support mechanisms designed to facilitate future growth initiatives.

Management believes these developments represent important milestones in the Company's ongoing transition toward becoming a larger participant in the defense and government contracting sectors.

The Company currently projects gross revenue of approximately $90 million for fiscal year 2027, covering the period from May 1, 2026 through April 30, 2027. These projections reflect anticipated contributions from existing government contracting activities, expanding procurement opportunities, strategic acquisitions, and continued execution across the Company's defense-related business platforms.

Projections can also be viewed in the Company’s recently release white paper at: https://napcdefense.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/05/NAPC-DEFENSE-WHITE-PAPER-27-May-2026.pdf

"Over the past year, our primary focus has been on advancing and strengthening our business model while ensuring that NAPC Defense remains fully current with its reporting obligations," said Kenny West, Chief Executive Officer of NAPC Defense. "With all fiscal 2026 quarterly filings completed and our year-end Form 10-K progressing on schedule, we believe we are establishing a strong foundation for the next phase of growth. As we continue executing on opportunities related to our expanding IDIQ positioning, and the financial resources supporting these initiatives, we are also evaluating ways to further elevate the Company's market profile, including pursuing a higher-profile national exchange and a potential future corporate symbol change."

West added, "We believe fiscal 2027 has the potential to be transformational for NAPC Defense as we continue building a scalable platform focused on defense manufacturing, government contracting, and long-term shareholder value creation."

Additional updates regarding the Company's annual filing and strategic initiatives are expected following the completion and filing of the fiscal year 2026 Form 10-K.

About NAPC Defense, Inc.

NAPC Defense, Inc. (OTCID: BLIS) is the primary subcontractor for its strategic partner Native American Pride Constructors, LLC, supporting a growing portfolio of U.S. government contracts that includes approximately $38.1 million in announced task orders and access to multi-billion-dollar Navy and Air Force IDIQ contract ceilings. In this role, NAPC Defense provides the operational team, infrastructure, and compliance framework to execute logistics, training, construction, sustainment, and mission-support programs worldwide, and is also a U.S.-licensed armament sales and production company with exclusive rights to manufacture and distribute the CornerShot USA weapons system, as well as to broker defense articles and munitions globally under applicable U.S. State Department and federal approvals.

To view NAPC Defense’s full white paper go to https://napcdefense.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/05/NAPC-DEFENSE-WHITE-PAPER-27-May-2026.pdf or the Company’s investor relations page at: https://napcdefense.com/investor-relations-3/. All financial projections contained in the white paper are preliminary, subject to change, and dependent on numerous operational, contractual, regulatory, and market factors.

For further information, please go to www.napcdefense.com

Forward-looking statements

This press release and statements by representatives of NAPC Defense, Inc. may include “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations, strategies, and future performance. These statements are based on current assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including those described in the Company’s periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. NAPC Defense undertakes no obligation to update forward looking statements, except as required by law.

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