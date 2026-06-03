Quantum Cyber Publishes Inaugural Corporate Investor Presentation Showcasing System-of-Systems Autonomous Defense Platform, Eight Filed Patent Positions, LOIs With General Cherry and SOCOM, and $15 Million Debt-Free Balance Sheet

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Cyber N.V. (Nasdaq: QUCY) ("Quantum Cyber" or the "Company"), a Nasdaq-listed autonomous defense technology company assembling an AI-powered System-of-Systems platform for drone warfare, counter-UAS, and border security applications, today published its inaugural Corporate Investor Presentation. The full presentation is available at https://quantum-cyber.ai/investors/presentations.

The 19-slide deck consolidates the Company's previously announced milestones, technology portfolio, and strategic positioning into a single investor-facing document. Key sections include:

Battle-Validated Autonomy and the QC-Core Platform. Ukrainian and Israeli engineering team with active EW combat experience; a single quantum-accelerated QC-Core AI stack driving air, ground, and maritime systems under one common module.

Flagship Platforms and LOIs. SWARM-X autonomous swarm drone and FALCON 55 high-speed VTOL, both with Letters of Intent signed with General Cherry and SOCOM, anchored by the Company's exclusive BP United IP License Agreement.

Eight Filed Patent Positions. Provisional and pending filings spanning the full decision-chain: aerial naval mine detection (Strait of Hormuz), EMP-shielding composite filament, coaxial dual-propellant solid rocket motor (CDPG-SRM), tethered aerial communications relay, AMDRSES maritime USV, GUARDIAN-X autonomous UGV with quantum inertial navigation, mechanically fragmenting counter-UAS projectile, and ProxiCap smart fuze.

Doctrine Inflection: DAWG FY2027. The Defense Autonomous Warfare Group budget line scales from $225.9 million appropriated in FY2026 to $54.6 billion requested in FY2027, a 242x increase in a single budget cycle.

Quantum-Accelerated AI. QAOA-based swarm routing, quantum reinforcement learning for EW-resilient adaptive control, and quantum-enhanced RF sensing for low-altitude UAS detection, all running on classical hardware today.

U.S. Manufacturing Complex and Quantum Drones Corporation. Planned vertically integrated, NDAA-compliant U.S. facility covering the full stack from raw aluminum to finished system; Quantum Drones Corporation serves as the FOCI-eligible Nevada procurement vehicle for DIU, SOCOM, DHS, and allied FMS.

Capital Structure. 22,767,254 shares outstanding, zero debt, zero warrants outstanding, $15 million in proceeds from completed warrant exercises on the balance sheet.

"This presentation brings together everything we have built since the beginning of 2026 into a single, clear picture of what Quantum Cyber is and where it is going," said David Lazar, Chief Executive Officer of Quantum Cyber N.V. "The platform is real, the IP is filed, the LOIs are signed, and the balance sheet is clean. We believe investors now have everything they need to understand the opportunity."

About Quantum Cyber N.V.

Quantum Cyber N.V. (Nasdaq: QUCY) is assembling an AI-powered, quantum-accelerated System-of-Systems autonomous defense platform that integrates drone warfare, counter-UAS, autonomous naval mine countermeasures, EMP shielding, anti-drone ammunition, command-and-control, and quantum antenna applications under a single Nasdaq-listed company. The Company acquires, licenses, and develops combat-proven autonomous technologies, deploying them as a coordinated, multi-domain portfolio across air, land, and sea. For more information, visit www.quantum-cyber.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "plan," "outlook," and "project" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. The filing of provisional patent applications does not guarantee issuance of patents. Letters of intent are non-binding and do not constitute definitive agreements. These forward-looking statements reflect the current analysis of existing information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Due to known and unknown risks, actual results may differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: (i) the failure to meet projected development and related targets; (ii) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (iii) inability to successfully pursue new initiatives; (iv) failure to obtain patent protection; and (v) other risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in other reports and public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") by the Company. The Company's SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release is based only on information currently available to the Company and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Arx Investor Relations

North American Equities Desk

qucy@arxhq.com