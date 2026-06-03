Company announcement

No. 35/2026

3 June 2026

Major shareholder announcement

Netcompany Group A/S ("Netcompany") hereby announces the following notification received pursuant to section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act from Arbejdsmarkedets Tillægspension (”ATP”), regarding their direct holdings and voting rights in Netcompany.

On 2 June 2026 ATP informed Netcompany, that ATP on 2 June 2026 directly controlled 2,375,000 voting rights corresponding to 5.16% of the total voting rights in the Company.

This announcement is in accordance with section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act.

For further information, please see the attached notification form.

Additional information

For additional information, please contact:

Netcompany Group A/S

Thomas Johansen, CFO, + 45 51 19 32 24

Frederikke Linde, Head of IR, +45 60 62 60 87

Attachments