Clear Street Appoints Julian Rainero as Chief Regulatory Counsel

NEW YORK, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clear Street (“Clear Street” or “the Company”), a cloud-native financial infrastructure technology firm on a mission to give every sophisticated investor access to every asset in every market, today announced the appointment of Julian Rainero as Chief Regulatory Counsel.

Rainero joins Clear Street from McDermott Will & Schulte, where he chaired the firm's broker-dealer practice group. Over his 30 year career he has represented many of the industry's leading correspondent clearing firms, prime brokers, electronic market makers, alternative trading systems and agency broker-dealers. In his role, Rainero will lead Clear Street's regulatory strategy and counsel the firm on broker-dealer regulation, market structure and customer asset protection.

Uri Cohen, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Clear Street, said, “We are building Clear Street for the highest level of performance, and that begins with our talent. Julian is one of the most respected regulatory minds in the broker-dealer industry, and his decision to join reflects the caliber of people we continue to bring onto the platform.”

Rainero brings particular depth in broker-dealer net capital and customer asset protection requirements, securities finance and margin, cash equities trading practices and securities lending. These areas are core to how Clear Street operates its cloud-native, end-to-end capital markets platform across the trade lifecycle, from execution to clearing, custody, financing, and leverage.

Julian Rainero, Chief Regulatory Counsel at Clear Street, said, "What drew me to Clear Street was the rare combination of ambition and discipline. Regulation and market structure sit at the center of Clear Street’s products and services, and I'm energized by the chance to help shape how a platform of this scale operates within a variety of markets. After a career advising many of the industry's leading firms, joining Clear Street at this stage of its growth was an easy decision."

About Clear Street:

Clear Street's mission is to give every sophisticated investor access to every asset, in every market, through a unified platform built for speed, transparency and scale. We give our clients the technology, tools and service once reserved for the largest institutions, rebuilt with modern infrastructure. Our single, cloud-native, end-to-end capital markets platform powers investor growth today and transforms how they interact with markets tomorrow. Founded in 2018 and headquartered in New York with offices globally, Clear Street serves active traders, hedge funds, market makers, broker-dealers and corporates worldwide.

For more information, visit www.clearstreet.com .

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