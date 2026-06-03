The Quest to Power AI Is Going Underground

This article has been disseminated on behalf of MAX Power Mining Corp. and may include a paid advertisement.

AUSTIN, Texas, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AINewsWire Editorial Coverage: Artificial intelligence is increasingly running into a challenge that has little to do with software development and everything to do with energy availability. As massive data centers expand around the world, electricity consumption is rising far beyond the pace at which new generating capacity can be added. The International Energy Agency estimates that global data-center power demand could reach roughly 945 terawatt-hours by 2030, about double current levels, while facilities optimized for AI workloads may see electricity usage increase more than fourfold. As a result, attention is shifting toward geologic hydrogen, a naturally occurring underground resource that supporters believe could become an important part of the transition to cleaner energy. Within this evolving industry, MAX Power Mining Corp. (OTC: MAXXF) (CSE: MAXX) (profile) has established itself as a prominent public natural hydrogen company and has confirmed North America’s first subsurface natural hydrogen system at its Lawson Project on the 475-km Genesis Trend in Saskatchewan. As AI-related energy needs continue climbing, the company is advancing commercial assessment of natural hydrogen as a potential off-grid source of scalable baseload power while also utilizing AI-driven exploration through its proprietary MAXX LEMI platform. Through these initiatives, MAX Power joins a group of companies helping shape the future of AI, including NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA), Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN).

Disclosure: This does not represent material news, partnerships, or investment advice.

MAX Power Mining Corp. has begun progressing beyond the discovery phase and into commercial evaluation of what could become the world’s first large-scale natural hydrogen development.

A key trend emerging within the natural hydrogen sector is the shift from isolated discoveries toward organized development strategies.

The company’s Lawson discovery is increasingly being interpreted as part of a much broader geological system rather than a standalone occurrence.

One notable feature of the Lawson discovery, as well as the emerging Bracken opportunity, is the presence of unusually high helium concentrations alongside natural hydrogen.

MAX Power’s AI-assisted platform, MAXX LEMI, is designed to improve targeting accuracy and support scalable natural hydrogen exploration.





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The Energy Demands Behind the AI Boom

Artificial intelligence is rapidly reshaping worldwide electricity consumption patterns. Large language models, cloud-based computing networks and specialized AI data centers require extraordinary amounts of power, placing increasing pressure on electrical infrastructure that was not built for such growth. What began as a technology revolution is now becoming equally an energy challenge.

According to the International Energy Agency, nearly 80% of the projected increase in global data-center electricity demand through 2030 will come from the United States and China. Within the U.S., data-center power consumption is expected to rise by approximately 240 terawatt-hours by decade’s end, representing growth of roughly 130% compared with 2024. The country already leads the world in per-capita data-center electricity usage, and that figure is forecast to more than double by 2030.

The strain on electrical systems is already influencing the technology industry. The Wall Street Journal indicates that escalating AI power requirements are creating capacity shortages that have slowed projects, pressured utility providers and raised questions about the long-term scalability of AI deployment. Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have likewise identified AI-driven electricity demand as an expanding climate and infrastructure concern that will require cleaner energy sources and more efficient computing technologies.

These conditions are fueling interest in alternative forms of clean baseload power that can grow alongside AI infrastructure. Natural hydrogen, sometimes referred to as geologic hydrogen, is attracting increasing attention because it forms naturally underground and could potentially be produced at significantly lower costs than conventional manufactured hydrogen.

MAX Power Mining is positioning itself within this broader trend through development of the Lawson natural hydrogen system and the larger Genesis Trend in Saskatchewan, along with additional prospective areas extending toward the Montana and North Dakota borders. As AI drives higher energy consumption, the company’s emphasis on scalable domestic hydrogen resources aligns with rising demand for long-duration, lower-emission energy solutions capable of supporting future industrial operations and advanced computing facilities.

From Discovery to Commercial Assessment

MAX Power Mining Corp. has begun progressing beyond the discovery phase and into commercial evaluation of what could become the world’s first large-scale natural hydrogen development. The company recently reported that preliminary findings from a completed 3D seismic program at Lawson identified a coherent structural closure covering an estimated 14.2 square kilometers within the broader 28-square-kilometer Lawson Complex. These results significantly increase the project’s apparent scale and support the interpretation of an extensive underground hydrogen accumulation system.

The importance of this advancement should not be underestimated. Many emerging energy discoveries remain in the conceptual or exploration stage for prolonged periods before a realistic path to commercialization becomes visible. In contrast, MAX Power is moving toward formal commercial assessment through its engagement of GLJ Ltd., a highly regarded independent engineering and resource evaluation firm.

GLJ is responsible for conducting reservoir assessments, resource modeling and reserve analysis designed to evaluate continuity, flow behavior and development potential. This work serves as an important connection between geological validation and future production planning. By combining seismic analysis, drilling data and reservoir modeling, MAX Power is entering a phase where technical achievements may begin translating into tangible commercial metrics.

The timing is notable given the growing search by governments and industries for dependable domestic energy supplies capable of supporting rapidly increasing AI-related electricity consumption. Canada’s Hydrogen Council, referenced in the nation’s hydrogen strategy, estimates that the global hydrogen market could surpass $2.5 trillion by 2050. Against that backdrop, MAX Power Mining is working to move from proof of concept toward commercial implementation on a timeline measured in months rather than decades.

Building a Pathway Toward Development

A key trend emerging within the natural hydrogen sector is the shift from isolated discoveries toward organized development strategies. Following the Lawson discovery, attention is increasingly moving away from speculation and toward commercial evaluation, where resource continuity, production characteristics and economic feasibility become central considerations. This evolution is especially significant because natural hydrogen remains one of the least developed yet potentially most disruptive emerging energy resources.

At Lawson, MAX Power Mining Corp. is moving toward further drilling, flow testing and reservoir analysis aimed at determining the system’s size and consistency. The company’s just-completed 3D seismic survey has provided a more detailed understanding of structural geometry and potential gas accumulation zones, particularly in elevated apex and flank locations that may offer favorable reservoir conditions.

Support for this next phase is being strengthened through experienced leadership and technical management. MAX Power recently named Tony Van Burgsteden as chief financial officer as the company executes development planning and broader field operations. His experience overseeing complex resource businesses and capital structures reflects the company’s increasing focus on disciplined commercial execution.

At the same time, the broader energy landscape is becoming more receptive to decentralized and off-grid power solutions capable of supporting AI infrastructure. According to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, initiatives associated with Kevin O’Leary’s O’Leary Ventures and O’Leary Digital are concentrating on securing private energy sources for AI-related electricity needs. In Saskatchewan, Bell Canada has proposed what would be Canada’s largest AI data-center project in an industrial corridor adjacent to the Genesis Trend, potentially creating additional long-term demand for natural hydrogen and helium. Together, these developments support the view that future AI infrastructure may increasingly rely on new categories of scalable domestic energy.

Exploring a Larger Regional Opportunity

The Lawson discovery is increasingly being interpreted as part of a much broader geological system rather than a standalone occurrence. That system extends across Saskatchewan’s 475-kilometer Genesis Trend, creating a district-scale opportunity that substantially expands the long-term potential of MAX Power’s natural hydrogen strategy. The implication is that multiple discoveries could potentially occur along a broader corridor instead of being limited to a single reservoir.

According to the company, the 3D seismic survey results reinforce the potential of a larger, repeatable geological framework able to host various producing wells. Identification of substantial structural closures improves targeting accuracy for future drilling while helping establish the technical foundation needed for resource estimation and development planning.

Additional prospects along the Genesis Trend are also strengthening the basin-scale concept. Areas such as Lawson South are being analyzed within a wider regional exploration model centered on repeatability and scalability. In addition, approximately 325 kilometers southwest at Bracken, located on a separate trend, early drilling revealed encouraging zones of natural hydrogen and helium (completion well to be carried out soon), indicating that Lawson may indeed represent part of a larger basin-scale system rather than an isolated event.

The notion of repeatable natural hydrogen systems could be relevant in global energy discussions. During a recent conversation about emerging electricity technologies, Bill Gates observed that once researchers successfully identify a viable natural hydrogen system, future discoveries may be easier as geologists gain a clearer understanding of the conditions they are seeking. MAX Power’s Genesis Trend approach aligns closely with this perspective by focusing not only on a single discovery but on the possibility of establishing an entirely new energy district.

Helium Adds Another Strategic Dimension

One notable feature of the Lawson discovery, as well as the emerging Bracken opportunity, is the presence of unusually high helium concentrations alongside natural hydrogen. MAX Power reports average helium levels of roughly 4.4% within the Lawson system, with peak readings reaching approximately 8.7%, exceeding many conventional economic benchmarks. In the current geopolitical environment, this characteristic may carry significance well beyond the natural hydrogen resource itself.

Global helium markets have experienced rising instability as a result of disruptions in the Middle East. The New York Times indicates that approximately one-third of worldwide helium production was impacted by shutdowns in Qatar tied to regional conflict and infrastructure damage. Some production facilities impacted during the disruption could require years to restore, placing additional pressure on an already constrained supply chain.

This is important because helium plays a critical role in industries closely connected to AI-driven growth. Semiconductor manufacturers depend on helium for chip fabrication and cooling processes, particularly in the production of advanced AI hardware. The gas is also essential for MRI equipment, superconducting technologies, aerospace applications and numerous scientific research activities.

For MAX Power Mining, meaningful helium concentrations could add substantial economic and strategic value to the Lawson and Genesis Trend assets. Rather than operating solely as a natural hydrogen producer, the company could ultimately participate in two supply-constrained industrial markets simultaneously. As AI expansion drives greater demand for semiconductors and advanced computing systems, helium may become an increasingly valuable companion resource that strengthens the project’s overall commercial appeal.

Using AI to Accelerate Resource Discovery

Artificial intelligence is doing more than increasing energy demand; it is also changing how energy resources are located and evaluated. MAX Power is incorporating this concept into its exploration strategy through MAXX LEMI, an AI-assisted platform designed to improve targeting accuracy and support scalable natural hydrogen exploration.

The underlying premise of MAXX LEMI is that once a successful natural hydrogen system has been identified, future discoveries become more repeatable because the geological indicators associated with that success can be systematically analyzed and replicated. By integrating seismic information, drilling data and subsurface modeling into a unified AI-assisted framework, the platform is intended to identify comparable geological conditions across the Genesis Trend and potentially beyond Saskatchewan.

This strategy places the company at the intersection of two major long-term trends: rising demand for clean baseload energy and increasing adoption of AI-enabled systems in exploration and infrastructure development. The ability to transform a geological discovery into a repeatable exploration model could eventually create opportunities extending well beyond a single asset or region. Over time, MAXX LEMI could evolve not only into an internal discovery tool but also into a potentially valuable technology platform for the broader natural hydrogen sector.

As AI infrastructure continues expanding worldwide, demand for reliable, affordable and domestically sourced energy is expected to grow accordingly. MAX Power Mining is seeking to position itself within that convergence by advancing one of North America’s earliest and potentially most scalable natural hydrogen opportunities while simultaneously applying AI-enhanced exploration technologies to future discoveries. In an environment where AI is consuming electricity at unprecedented levels, companies capable of providing next-generation clean baseload power may play an increasingly significant role in both the technology and energy sectors.

AI Moves into the Real World

Artificial intelligence is rapidly evolving from a productivity-enhancing tool into a foundational technology driving automation, robotics, advanced computing and real-world decision-making. Across the industry, leading innovators are investing heavily in next-generation AI infrastructure, autonomous systems and intelligent agents capable of interacting with both digital and physical environments. These advances are expanding the practical applications of AI beyond software, creating new opportunities to transform transportation, manufacturing, logistics, industrial operations and countless other sectors.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) has announced NVIDIA JetPack 7.2 and NVIDIA NemoClaw support on NVIDIA Jetson. According to the announcement, which was made at COMPUTEX, JetPack 7.2 brings agentic AI skills, Yocto project support, NVIDIA CUDA 13 on NVIDIA Jetson Orin, a substantial performance gain on Jetson AGX Orin 32GB module and Multi-Instance GPU (MIG) support on NVIDIA Jetson Thor. The release lands NemoClaw, NVIDIA’s agentic AI framework, on the production-grade Jetson stack, taking agentic AI from servers and workstations into the physical world, across robotics, inspection and industrial automation.

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) provided an overview of its focus on large-AI infrastructure and robotics in its Q1 2026 shareholder update. The update discussed advances designed to help the company accelerate its efforts to deploy unsupervised autonomy on both the Robotaxi fleet and customer-owned vehicles. “Digital Optimus represents the next evolution of our AI development,” the report stated. “We are working on automating digital workloads, building an intelligence layer that will complement the real-world AI we have built to operate vehicles and humanoid robots.” The company is also expanding its scope of manufacturing to include semiconductor fabrication, an important step to ensure sufficient and resilient chip supply.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) has released two new models: Gemini Omni and Gemini 3.5. Gemini Omni can create anything from any input, starting with video, and is a leap forward in world understanding, multimodality and editing, while Gemini 3.5 Flash is the first in the company’s latest family of models combining frontier intelligence with action. With advancements to Google Antigravity, Google’s agent-first development platform, the company has moved beyond AI tools that just help to write, to agents that help act. Thanks to these agents, anyone can now be a builder.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) has developed a new agentic AI tool to help front-line employees as well as a robotics system to help expand same-day delivery. The company’s latest advancements show how technology can help employees solve complex challenges, from delivery speed to food insecurity to sustainable AI. In Amazon’s fulfillment centers across the country, new AI and robotics systems such as Blue Jay and Project Eluna are being utilized. Blue Jay handles repetitive tasks and Project Eluna provides operational insights, both of which build safe and more efficient workflows for the company’s front-line employees.

These key AI announcements underscore a broader shift toward increasingly capable and autonomous AI systems that can reason, act and adapt in complex environments. As companies continue pushing the boundaries of intelligent automation, large-scale computing and human-machine collaboration, AI is becoming a central force shaping the future of industry, productivity and technological innovation on a global scale.

For more information, visit MAX Power Mining .

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