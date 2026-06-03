Blink Charging Launches Comprehensive ‘Customer-First Transformation’ Efforts Under New VP of Global Customer Experience

Blink Customer Survey Also Gathers Latest Attitudes About EV Charging

Bowie, MD, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading global owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, has announced proactive enhancements to its customer service programs in an effort to redefine what customer experience means in the EV infrastructure industry, placing the customer at the center of every decision, every action, and every outcome.

Under the leadership of Elizabeth Castelluccio, Blink’s new Vice President of Global Customer Experience, the Company has launched a global transformation designed to fundamentally reshape how it listens to, supports, and aligns with its customers.

Blink is executing a coordinated set of initiatives that elevate customer experience from a support function to a core driver of growth, trust, and long-term value. Across the organization, teams are aligning around a single goal: to deliver a seamless, transparent, and high-performing experience at every customer touchpoint.

Key transformation elements already underway include:

Voice of the Customer at the Core : Embedding real-time customer insights into decision-making at every level of the organization

: Embedding real-time customer insights into decision-making at every level of the organization End-to-End Customer Ownership : Aligning Customer Support, Success, Field Operations, Onboarding, and all supporting teams under shared accountability for customer outcomes

: Aligning Customer Support, Success, Field Operations, Onboarding, and all supporting teams under shared accountability for customer outcomes Enterprise Account Recovery at Scale : Strengthening relationships with customers through proactive executive engagement, fast and transparent issue resolution, and highly coordinated cross-functional collaboration

: Strengthening relationships with customers through proactive executive engagement, fast and transparent issue resolution, and highly coordinated cross-functional collaboration Real-Time Operational Excellence : Implementing an uptime management model that ensures clarity, speed, and transparency during critical moments

: Implementing an uptime management model that ensures clarity, speed, and transparency during critical moments Stability Through Transition: Strengthening continuity, preserving institutional knowledge, and ensuring consistent delivery globally





“Customer experience is not simply an initiative, it is how we operate,” said Castelluccio. “We are building a company where every decision starts with the customer, where every team owns the outcome, and where trust is earned through transparency, accountability, and action. This proactive transformation is about more than improvement, it’s about setting a new standard for alignment and collaboration in our industry.”

At the center of this transformation is a series of meetings with dozens of Blink’s customers and drivers.

The focus of the meetings is in line with Blink’s values to listen to customer voices, learn what matters most throughout the customer journey, and lead future solutions with customer input directly shaping the redesign of the Blink customer journey.

Simultaneously, Blink is building the foundation for a scalable, industry-leading customer experience model, including the following elements:

A Global Customer Experience Framework redefining ownership, standards, and lifecycle accountability

KPI-driven visibility into customer health, performance, and risk

A shift from reactive support to a proactive engagement model

Global playbooks and enablement to ensure consistency across regions

Expansion of Voice of the Customer programs as a permanent capability

A sustained effort to embed a customer-first culture into every function





The transformation is surfacing critical insights in real time, informing immediate improvements, and strengthening executive relationships across Blink’s customer base. As another part of its ongoing dialogue with drivers and site hosts, Blink has been conducting in-depth customer surveys on opinions and outlook for the EV industry. Customers are demanding greater reliability, stronger communication, and a more consistent experience, and Blink is responding with speed and focus.

Blink’s most recent data, gathered from a survey conducted by Blink of more than 400 EV charging host sites and EV drivers, revealed that both hosts and drivers believe in the future of EV charging and its continued growth, and that there is a clear opportunity to close the gap between growing demand and today’s public charging experience. According to the data, in order to achieve the convenience level of gas station fueling, more chargers will be needed.

“Customer experience in EV charging is inconsistent across the industry, and that has to change," said Mike Battaglia, President and CEO of Blink Charging. "We’re taking a disciplined approach to simplify the experience and improve reliability for both drivers and site hosts. This is about executing better, resolving issues faster, and delivering a consistent standard our customers can depend on.”

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About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK) is a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, enabling drivers, hosts, and fleets to easily transition to electric transportation through innovative charging solutions. Blink’s principal line of products and services include Blink’s EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. Blink has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs.

For more information, please visit https://blinkcharging.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements, and terms such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “should” or other comparable terms, involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Blink Charging and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including achieving projected revenue, adjusted EBITDA and gross margin targets as described in Blink Charging’s periodic reports filed with the SEC, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by federal securities law, Blink Charging undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions.

Blink Media Contact

Felicitas Massa

PR@BlinkCharging.com