Concentrix Earns a Spot on the Fortune 500® for the Third Year Running

NEWARK, Calif., June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ: CNXC ), a global technology and services leader, today announced it’s back on the Fortune 500® list for the third straight year, ranking #423, moving up 3 spots from last year. The recognition reflects Concentrix’ continued evolution as a go-to partner for leading brands, helping them connect people, technology, and AI to navigate one of the most significant technology shifts of our time.



“Making the Fortune 500® is a powerful reflection of the trust our clients place in us, the strength of our business and technology, alongside the dedication of our game-changers around the world,” said Chris Caldwell, President and CEO at Concentrix. “Right now, every company is under pressure to make intelligence work in the real world, turning AI ambition into operational performance. That shift is messy, complex, and happening fast. We’ve spent decades building the expertise, technology, and end-to-end capabilities to help our clients move with confidence and lead in their markets today and into the future.”

The Fortune 500® placement follows a strong year of recognition for Concentrix’ AI capabilities. The company earned multiple awards for its iX Hero™ agentic AI platform and its Agentic Operating Framework™, including TMC’s 2026 Customer Product of the Year, the Business Intelligence Group’s 2026 AI Excellence Award, and TMCnet’s inaugural AI Core Technology Award.

For more information, please visit https://www.concentrix.com.

About Concentrix: Powering a World That Works

Concentrix (NASDAQ: CNXC), is the Fortune 500® technology and services company, helping the world's best brands create intelligent operations that perform in the real world. We design, build, and run integrated human and AI solutions, harnessing the insight from billions of real-world interactions to help 2000+ of the world’s most complex organizations solve their toughest business challenges. Backed by 20+ years of operational experience and battle tested AI, we’re the intelligent transformation partner that helps clients across every major industry move from ambition to measurable, scalable performance. Virtually everywhere. To learn more, visit concentrix.com.

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Safe Harbor Statement

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the company’s capabilities and positioning to deliver business outcomes and solve challenges for its clients, and statements that include words such as believe, expect, may, will, provide, could and should and other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Risks and uncertainties include, among other things, risks related to the company’s ability to successfully execute its strategy, competitive conditions in the company’s industry, and other factors contained in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2025 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and subsequent SEC filings. We do not undertake a duty to update forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made.

Copyright 2026 Concentrix Corporation and its subsidiaries. All rights reserved. Concentrix, the Concentrix logo, and all other Concentrix company, product and services names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of Concentrix Corporation and its subsidiaries.