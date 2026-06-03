Itron Publishes 2025 Corporate Sustainability Report

Itron’s portfolio supported utility decarbonization through demand response, distributed intelligence, consumer engagement and more efficient energy and water operations.

Itron's solutions enabled customers to avoid at least 8.7 million metric tons of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions or more than 690 times the carbon that Itron’s own operations produced.

Operational emissions declined 11% year over year, contributing to a roughly 56% cumulative reduction from Itron’s 2019 baseline.





LIBERTY LAKE, Wash., June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), the intelligent infrastructure provider for modern energy and water management, has released its 2025 Corporate Sustainability Report. The report highlights Itron’s progress across customer impact, operational emissions reductions, governance, workplace safety and community engagement.

“At Itron, sustainability is core to who we are and how we create a more resourceful world,” said Tom Deitrich, president and CEO of Itron. “In 2025, we continued to perform as promised, advancing our climate goals, strengthening our safety and governance programs, and helping customers reduce emissions through our solutions. As utilities face growing pressure from aging infrastructure, extreme weather, resource scarcity and affordability concerns, our work remains focused on helping them operate more efficiently, reliably and sustainably.”

Key areas of progress highlighted in the 2025 Corporate Sustainability Report include:

Advancing Carbon Reduction Goals: Operational emissions continued to decline, with an 11% year-over-year reduction in Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions and a roughly 56% cumulative reduction from Itron’s 2019 baseline, while the company maintained its commitment to carbon neutrality by 2035 and net-zero emissions by 2050.

Operational emissions continued to decline, with an 11% year-over-year reduction in Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions and a roughly 56% cumulative reduction from Itron’s 2019 baseline, while the company maintained its commitment to carbon neutrality by 2035 and net-zero emissions by 2050. Helping Utilities Reduce Environmental Impact: In 2025, Itron’s solutions enabled customers to avoid at least 8.7 million metric tons of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions or more than 690 times the carbon that Itron’s own operations produced. Itron’s solutions support utility decarbonization through improved operational efficiency, demand response, distributed intelligence, increased consumer engagement and smarter energy and water management.

In 2025, Itron’s solutions enabled customers to avoid at least 8.7 million metric tons of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions or more than 690 times the carbon that Itron’s own operations produced. Itron’s solutions support utility decarbonization through improved operational efficiency, demand response, distributed intelligence, increased consumer engagement and smarter energy and water management. Operating with Trust and Accountability: Itron strengthened its governance and ethics programs, earning recognition as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere, introducing a formal Anti-Money Laundering Policy and achieving 100% completion of its companywide Code of Conduct training.

Itron strengthened its governance and ethics programs, earning recognition as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere, introducing a formal Anti-Money Laundering Policy and achieving 100% completion of its companywide Code of Conduct training. Supporting People and Communities: Workplace safety and community impact advanced through ISO 45001 certification at Itron’s Mâcon, France facility, multi-year zero-recordable-incident milestones at several manufacturing sites and more than $500,000 in contributions from Itron and employees to over 440 organizations globally.





Together, these efforts reflect Itron’s approach to sustainability by reducing the company’s own environmental footprint while helping utilities and cities build more efficient, resilient and sustainable infrastructure.

The full 2025 Corporate Sustainability Report is available for download at www.itron.com/esg.

About Itron

Itron is transforming how the world manages energy, water and city services. Our trusted intelligent infrastructure solutions help utilities and cities improve efficiency, build resilience and deliver safe, reliable and affordable service. With edge intelligence, we connect people, data insights and devices so communities can better manage the essential resources they rely on to live and thrive. Join us as we create a more resourceful world: www.itron.com.

Itron® and the Itron logo are registered trademarks of Itron, Inc. in the United States and other countries and regions. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners, and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated.

Additional Resources:

Media Contact:

Alison Mallahan

Senior Manager, Corporate Communications

(509) 891-3802

PR@itron.com

Investor Contact:

Paul Vincent

Vice President, Investor Relations

(512) 560-1172

Investors@itron.com