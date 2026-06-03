Aggreko Bridges the Grid Power Gap for Data Centers and Industrial Power with Modular Microgrids

HOUSTON, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For North American customers who need power beyond the grid, Aggreko, a global leader in engineered energy and temperature solutions, is offering a comprehensive portfolio of readily available technologies for stable, reliable, and modular power. As multiple industries require increasing levels of immediate power, Aggreko is well-positioned to meet customer needs in sectors like data centers, oil and gas, and mining and other industrial sectors with expertly designed engineered energy solutions to ensure a lack of power does not delay projects.

Energy-intensive industries demand reliable, instantaneous power, but when that is not available from the grid, Aggreko can step in and design, deploy, and optimize a comprehensive, engineered solution. Aggreko’s solutions using single technologies or a combination of technologies, such as natural gas generators, energy storage, low-emissions Tier 4 Final diesel generators, and electrical distribution, are ideally suited for applications like remote extraction and data centers, two growing industries where the utilities currently struggle to meet a customer’s timeline for needed power. With project requirements increasingly outpacing what utilities can provide, Aggreko is working closely with customers to engineer rapidly deployed and flexible solutions that supply the power necessary to keep projects moving now and as requirements change in the future. When utility restrictions impede customer projects, Aggreko stands ready to be an energy partner who can shoulder all aspects of power supply; even after a project is operational, Aggreko can scale solutions up or down depending on changing power needs.

“The massive surge in generative AI and high-performance computing infrastructure is being limited by utility grid capacity bottlenecks, and it's causing major project delays across North America,” says Stephen Saal, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Aggreko North America. “With the expertise of our engineers, we keep customer operations on schedule by deploying tailored, decentralized microgrids with precision. By integrating top-of-the-line power generation technologies, deep expertise, and optimization services such as remote monitoring and fuel management, our people drive our customers’ businesses forward.”

Aggreko’s comprehensive portfolio of equipment for energy needs in 2026 includes:

Gas generators: 210 kW to 1500 kW

Battery energy storage systems: 30 kVA/65 kWh to 1 MW/1.2 MWh

Tier 4 Final diesel generators: 25 kW to 1200 kW

Electrical distribution

And more



Aggreko experts will work with customers to engineer solutions that combine various technologies from the Aggreko portfolio to create the most optimal solution, depending on the application. For example, Aggreko will suggest pairing gas or diesel generators with energy storage systems to create a highly efficient power system when reliability and sustainability are of paramount importance, such as for a data center. Additionally, Aggreko’s ongoing commitment to investing in the latest technologies ensures that customers have access to the best, innovative bridging power capabilities and unparalleled adaptability.

Customers can learn more about Aggreko’s equipment and how to contact an Aggreko expert to build an engineered solution at https://www.aggreko.com/en-us.

About Aggreko

Aggreko is a global leader in engineered energy and temperature solutions. We design, deploy and optimize the flexible energy and temperature solutions that are essential to our customers’ operations.​

We work across all major industries and bring deep sector expertise to shaping solutions around our customers’ needs. We use our experience of working in demanding environments and complex applications to engineer reliable, efficient and sustainable solutions that meet our customers’ needs, from critical emergencies to long-term energy security.​

Founded in 1962, we created the category and continue to lead it. In a world of growing energy demand and an increasing focus on sustainability, we are setting the pace. We are investing in new markets, new applications and the sustainable equipment, fuels and services that power our customers and their energy transition, wherever they are on their journey.​

Headquartered in the UK, we employ over 6,900 people worldwide and are active in over 70 countries. We are part of the Aggreko group, which includes specialists in every aspect of energy and temperature control. ​

For more information, please visit our website at www.aggreko.com.

Media Contact

Justin Williams

Trevi Communications for Aggreko

justin@trevicomm.com

+1 (978) 539-7157

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/84a0f40f-7e40-4f0c-a761-ecae41493695