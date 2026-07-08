Aggreko Continues Sustainability Drive as Los Angeles Service Center Converts to 100% Solar Energy

HOUSTON, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aggreko , a global leader in engineered energy and temperature solutions, announced the completion of a solar PV system at its Los Angeles service center, a major milestone in the company’s continued sustainability efforts. The 82 kW on-site solar can generate enough clean power to meet the facility’s annual energy demand.

The shifting of the Los Angeles service center to an entirely renewable, off-grid energy supply marks one of the most significant achievements of Aggreko’s sustainability campaign to bring more sustainable energy to its facilities; Los Angeles will be the first service center to have 100% of its annual energy needs met by on-site renewable energy. The move to distributed energy is expected to save the center $12,630 in annual utility costs, while over the next 20 years, the installation will offset 1,968 tons of carbon emissions.

“The solar installation at our Los Angeles service center is our most exciting yet, as for the first time, 100% of the annual energy needs of one of our service centers will be met by renewable energy,” says Todd Aston, VP of Sustainability, North America at Aggreko. “With on-site solar like the system at our Los Angeles service center and several others, we can meet the energy needs of our customers while lowering our costs and carbon emissions. Aggreko initiatives like modernizing our service centers reflect the company’s commitment to advancing engineered power solutions, and we share that same passion for our customers’ projects.”

Aggreko’s sustainability campaign has brought distributed cleaner energy to several of the company’s service centers in recent years. Earlier this year, Aggreko announced the completion of on-site solar at its St. Louis, MO and Bridgeport, NJ facilities, and last year the company installed solar panels at its New Orleans location. The company has also transitioned four locations, including its U.S. headquarters , to biofuel for internal fuel needs.

The Los Angeles service center’s upgrades mark the latest in the ongoing deployment of on-site renewable power to reduce energy costs and carbon emissions at Aggreko service centers. Visit Aggreko’s sustainability website to follow along with the company’s sustainability initiatives.

About Aggreko

Aggreko is a global leader in engineered energy and temperature solutions. We design, deploy, and optimize the flexible energy and temperature solutions that are essential to our customers’ operations.

We work across all major industries and bring deep sector expertise to shaping solutions around our customers’ needs. We use our experience of working in demanding environments and complex applications to engineer reliable, efficient and sustainable solutions that meet our customers’ needs, from critical emergencies to long term energy security.

Founded in 1962, we created the category and continue to lead it. In a world of growing energy demand and an increasing focus on sustainability, we are setting the pace. We are investing in new markets, new applications and the sustainable equipment, fuels and services that power our customers and their energy transition, wherever they are on their journey.

Headquartered in the UK, we employ over 6,900 people worldwide and are active in over 70 countries. We are part of the Aggreko group which includes specialists in every aspect of energy and temperature control.

For more information, please visit our website at www.aggreko.com .

Media Contact

Justin Williams

Trevi Communications for Aggreko

justin@trevicomm.com

+1 (978) 539-7157‬

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/43aa2427-48c5-439b-a330-8de96829a0c9