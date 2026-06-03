A 500%+ Metal, a Historic Tungsten Zone, and a Drill Program About to Test Both

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equity-Insider.com News Commentary — Few metals have repriced as violently as tungsten. Since China added tungsten products to its export-control list in February 2025, the benchmark price of ammonium paratungstate (APT) has surged more than 500%, pushing toward roughly US$2,250 per metric tonne unit by early 2026 — outpacing gold and copper, and forcing every Western government and defense contractor to ask the same question: with China still controlling more than 80% of global tungsten production, where does the next non-Chinese supply come from? That question is now pointing capital toward companies sitting on historically defined, Western-jurisdiction tungsten — and one junior is about to put a drill bit into exactly that.

On June 2, 2026, GoldHaven Resources Corp. (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF) (FSE: 4QS) detailed a fully funded 2026 diamond drill program aimed squarely at the historic Kuhn tungsten zone on its 100%-owned, district-scale Magno Project in the Cassiar District of northern British Columbia — a program designed to verify and expand a tungsten-bearing skarn system that previous operators had already partly outlined decades ago.

See the full Kuhn tungsten breakdown — view the GoldHaven briefing here.

Drilling into a head start

What makes the Kuhn program notable is that GoldHaven is not drilling blind. Historical exploration by previous operators — drilling, underground development, geological mapping and lens modelling — already outlined a historical estimate of approximately 616,500 tonnes grading 0.48% WO₃ across four modeled mineralized lenses at the Kuhn and Dead Goat areas. The company is careful to note this is a historical estimate, not a current mineral resource: a Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to classify it under current standards, and GoldHaven is not treating it as a current resource or reserve. But as a framework for where to point the drill, it is a meaningful head start over a greenfield target.

The historical drill intercepts are what give the zone its appeal. Previous drilling at Kuhn North returned multiple tungsten-bearing intervals, including 13.0 metres grading 0.55% WO₃, 11.3 metres at 0.59% WO₃ with 0.10% MoS₂, and a standout 4.0 metres grading 1.32% WO₃ and 0.26% MoS₂ — with mineralization outlined over a vertical extent exceeding 100 metres across several modeled skarn lenses. GoldHaven cautions that it has not independently verified these historical results; verifying them is, in fact, one of the explicit goals of the upcoming program.

“The Kuhn Zone represents an exciting opportunity to evaluate a historically defined tungsten-bearing skarn system at a time when demand for critical minerals continues to increase,” said Rob Birmingham, Chief Executive Officer of GoldHaven. “Our fully funded 2026 drill program is designed to verify previous drilling, test extensions of known mineralization, and improve our understanding of what we believe could be a larger tungsten-molybdenum system. With multiple mineralized lenses identified and indications that the system remains open at depth, we believe Kuhn has the potential to become an important critical minerals target within the Magno Project.”

The geology, and why tungsten skarns matter

The Kuhn Zone hosts tungsten-bearing skarn mineralization developed along contacts between intrusive rocks and reactive carbonate units — a geological setting associated with significant tungsten deposits worldwide. GoldHaven’s team interprets it as part of a larger intrusion-related mineral system within the carbonate host rocks of the Cassiar Terrane, with quartz-molybdenum veining beneath the known skarn mineralization hinting at a broader, deeper system. The company’s read is that historical drilling may have tested only a portion of it, leaving both lateral and vertical extensions — and potential higher-grade, structurally controlled feeder zones — still to be probed.

The 2026 program is built to test that thesis methodically: twinning selected historical holes to verify past results, following up on mineralized intercepts, and stepping out along strike and down dip, with targeting refined by recent airborne magnetic and QMAGT geophysics and ongoing geological modelling. The technical and scientific information has been reviewed and approved by Raymond Wladichuk, P.Geo., a non-independent Qualified Person under NI 43-101. Beyond Kuhn, the broader 2026 strategy also includes planned drilling at the Magno and D Zones, where earlier work identified high-grade silver-lead-zinc carbonate-replacement mineralization — a reminder that Magno is a polymetallic, district-scale land package, not a single-target story.

Want the full historical drill data and the Kuhn geological model? Explore the GoldHaven breakdown here.

The names investors watch in the tungsten race

Tungsten’s price spike has pulled a cluster of Western-jurisdiction developers into focus, from advanced feasibility-stage projects to high-grade explorers. Seen alongside them, GoldHaven sits at the earlier, verification-and-expansion end — but on a historically defined system in a tier-one jurisdiction, which is exactly the profile Western buyers are hunting for.

Fireweed Metals Corp. (TSXV: FWZ) (OTCQX: FWEDF) is the marquee Canadian tungsten name, advancing its Mactung project in the Yukon/Northwest Territories — described as one of the largest high-grade tungsten deposits in the world. Fireweed completed an 11,117-metre drill program ahead of a feasibility study and has drawn major government backing, including a US$15.8 million U.S. Department of Defense investment and C$12.9 million from Canada’s Critical Minerals Infrastructure Fund. Fireweed shows the scale of capital and government support flowing to advanced North American tungsten — the destination GoldHaven is working toward from the exploration stage.

Northcliff Resources Ltd. (TSX: NCF) is the closest analogue by deposit type, advancing the Sisson tungsten-molybdenum project in New Brunswick — a W-Mo system much like the tungsten-molybdenum skarn GoldHaven is chasing at Kuhn. Sisson is fully permitted and recently received roughly US$29 million in combined U.S. and Canadian government funding (a US$15 million Defense Production Act award plus C$8.2 million in Canadian grants). Northcliff illustrates how a permitted, government-backed tungsten-molybdenum project is being positioned as a domestic supplier — the same critical-minerals logic underpinning Kuhn.

Allied Critical Metals Inc. (CSE: ACM) (OTCQB: ACMIF) is advancing the Borralha and Santa Helena tungsten projects in northern Portugal, where recent drilling has returned ultra-high-grade intercepts — including 18.0 metres grading 0.85% WO₃, with a sub-interval of 4.0 metres at 3.72% WO₃ — alongside a material resource increase and receipt of an environmental permit. Allied demonstrates how quickly high-grade tungsten results are being rewarded in the current market, and the kind of grades that can define a tungsten skarn system.

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: HPY) rounds out the group as a fellow British Columbia tungsten explorer, advancing its Fox Tungsten Project in the South Cariboo district — which it describes as hosting one of the highest-grade tungsten systems in the world. Recent drilling intersected 1.18 metres grading 6.83% WO₃, underscoring the high-grade potential of BC’s tungsten skarns. As a same-province peer working comparable geology, Happy Creek is a useful reference point for the kind of grades and systems GoldHaven’s Magno district could host.

Across the group, the common thread is the one driving interest in GoldHaven: tungsten is a critical mineral in acute Western supply deficit, prices have surged to multi-decade highs, and capital is racing to define non-Chinese supply. The difference is scale and stage — these peers span feasibility-stage and high-grade-defined projects, while GoldHaven is about to drill to verify and expand a historically outlined system. If the 2026 program confirms the historical work, Kuhn moves from a historical estimate toward a modern critical-minerals target.

What to watch from here

The near-term catalysts for GoldHaven are concrete: finalization of drill collar locations and metreage as geophysical and modelling data are integrated, the start of drilling at Kuhn, and — most importantly — assay results that either confirm or fail to confirm the historical intercepts the program is designed to twin. Beyond Kuhn, drilling at the Magno and D Zones offers additional, polymetallic catalysts across the season.

None of this changes the fundamental reality that GoldHaven is an early-stage explorer working to verify a historical estimate that is not a current mineral resource, in a sector where drill results are uncertain until assays return and historical results may not be reproduced. But the combination of a fully funded program, a historically defined tungsten-molybdenum skarn, a tier-one BC jurisdiction, and a tungsten market in structural deficit gives the story unusual relevance for its size. The drill results ahead will determine whether the Kuhn head start converts into a genuine critical-minerals discovery.

Stay ahead of the next GoldHaven drill update — get the full story and updates here.

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The information in this publication contains forward-looking statements. Statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, goals, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact may be “forward looking statements.” Forward looking statements are based on expectations, estimates and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements in this action may be identified through use of words such as “projects”, “foresee”, “expects”, “will”, “anticipates”, “estimates”, “believes”, “understands”, or that by statements indicating certain actions “may”, “could”, or “might” occur. Understand there is no guarantee past performance will be indicative of future results. In preparing this publication, we have relied upon information supplied by various public sources. We believe that such information is reliable; however we cannot guarantee its accuracy and we relied upon and assume no liability for such information. The historical estimate referenced herein is not being treated by GoldHaven Resources Corp. as a current mineral resource or mineral reserve; a Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to classify it as current, and historical drill results have not been independently verified.

SOURCES:

https://www.goldhavenresources.com/

https://fireweedmetals.com/mactung-project-update/

https://www.mining.com/canada-us-inject-29m-into-new-brunswick-tungsten-project/