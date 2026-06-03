Earth Science Tech, Inc. (ETST) to Present at the Planet MicroCap Las Vegas 2026 Investor Conference Powered by MicroCapClub

MIAMI, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earth Science Tech, Inc. (OTC: ETST) (“ETST” or the “Company”), a strategic holding company focused on a diversified portfolio, today announced that Giorgio R. Saumat, CEO and Chairman of the Board, will present at the Planet MicroCap Las Vegas 2026 Investor Conference. The presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, June 17, 2026, at the Bellagio Resort & Hotal, and will conclude with a live Q&A session.

Management will also be available for in-person, one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the conference.

Presentation Details :

Date: Wednesday, June 17, 2026

Wednesday, June 17, 2026 Time: 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET

9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET Location: Bellagio Resort & Hotel, Las Vegas, NV

Bellagio Resort & Hotel, Las Vegas, NV Live Webcast: Access the Webcast Here





One-on-One Investor Meetings & Registration :

To attend the conference and schedule a meeting with Earth Science Tech management, please register here: REGISTER

For additional event information, please visit Planet MicroCap Las Vegas 2026 website: HOME PAGE





About Earth Science Tech, Inc. (ETST)

Earth Science Tech, Inc. operates as a diversified holding company focused on the health and wellness sector. The Company’s principal operating strategy is to build a vertically integrated healthcare platform that combines compounding pharmacy operations, telemedicine platforms, clinical support, and direct-to-patient fulfillment. The Company’s healthcare operations are supported by investments in real estate and asset management activities and a consumer products business.

The core of the Company’s value proposition is the seamless integration of patient care, from consultation to fulfillment. This is achieved through the synergy of specialized subsidiaries.



To learn more, please visit: www.EarthScienceTech.com

About Planet MicroCap

Planet MicroCap hosts the highest quality microcap in-person events in North America. The mission is to bring the best microcap investors, companies, and allocators together to gather, connect, and grow.

For more information about Planet MicroCap, please visit: https://planetmicrocap.com/

About MicroCapClub

MicroCapClub is an exclusive forum for experienced microcap investors to share and discuss microcap companies (sub $1 billion market cap) trading on global markets. Since 2011, our members have profiled 1500+ microcap companies, 300+ have turned into multi-baggers. Investors can join our community by applying to become a member or subscribing to gain instant access.

For more information, visit: https://microcapclub.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, the matters discussed herein may be considered “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

Such statements include declarations regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company and its management, including, without limitation, future-oriented statements related to cash flow, gross margins, revenues, and expenses. These statements are based on and reflect our current expectations, estimates, assumptions and/or projections, our perception of historical trends and current conditions, as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable under the circumstances. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They may include forward-looking words such as “expect,” “expectation,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “may,” “could,” “intend,” “belief,” “plan,” “estimate,” “target,” “predict,” “likely,” “seek,” “project,” “model,” “ongoing,” “will,” “should,” “forecast,” “outlook” or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from our intent, belief or current expectations, including, inter alia, the markets for the Company’s products and services, costs of goods and services, other expenses, government regulations, litigations, and general business conditions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated or projected. The Company assumes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.

Contact:

Hayden IR

James Carbonara

(646)-755-7412

james@haydenir.com

Brett Maas

(646) 536-7331

brett@haydenir.com