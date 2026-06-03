Volaris Reports May 2026 Traffic Results: Load Factor of 86%

MEXICO CITY, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR) (“Volaris” or “the Company”), the ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC) serving Mexico, the United States, Central and South America, reports its May 2026 preliminary traffic results.

In May, Volaris’ ASM capacity decreased by 0.4%, while RPMs for the month grew 4.9%. Mexican domestic RPMs declined by 1.4%, while international RPMs increased 15.9%. Consolidated load factor increased by 4.3 percentage points year-over-year to 86.2%. During the month, Volaris transported 2.7 million passengers.

Enrique Beltranena, Volaris’ President and CEO, said: “May traffic results reflect our continued disciplined execution across the network. Our performance remains in line with the guidance and we remain focused on optimizing capacity deployment, enhancing revenue quality, and leveraging the flexibility of our business model. As we proactively aligned capacity with the current environment, demand trends remained healthy, supported by strong close-in bookings during the month, particularly in the cross-border market.”

May 2026 May 2025 Variance YTD May

2026 YTD May

2025 Variance RPMs (million, scheduled & charter) Domestic 1,532 1,553 (1.4%) 7,468 7,685 (2.8%) International 1,030 889 15.9% 5,264 4,747 10.9% Total 2,562 2,442 4.9% 12,732 12,432 2.4% ASMs (million, scheduled & charter) Domestic 1,715 1,795 (4.4%) 8,376 8,739 (4.2%) International 1,258 1,190 5.7% 6,574 6,079 8.1% Total 2,973 2,985 (0.4%) 14,950 14,818 0.9% Load Factor (%, RPMs/ASMs) Domestic 89.3% 86.5% 2.7 pp 89.2% 87.9% 1.2 pp International 81.9% 74.7% 7.2 pp 80.1% 78.1% 2.0 pp Total 86.2% 81.8% 4.3 pp 85.2% 83.9% 1.3 pp Passengers (thousand, scheduled & charter) Domestic 1,982 1,894 4.6% 9,498 9,269 2.5% International 701 608 15.4% 3,632 3,267 11.2% Total 2,683 2,502 7.2% 13,130 12,536 4.7%

The information included in this report has not been audited and does not provide information on the Company’s future performance. Volaris’ future performance depends on several factors. It cannot be inferred that any period performance or its year-over-year comparison will indicate a similar performance in the future. Figures are rounded for convenience purposes.

Glossary

Revenue passenger miles (RPMs): Number of seats booked by passengers multiplied by the number of miles flown.

Available seat miles (ASMs): Number of seats available for passengers multiplied by the number of miles flown.

Load factor: RPMs divided by ASMs and expressed as a percentage.

Passengers: The total number of passengers booked on all flight segments.

VFR: Visiting friends and relatives.

Investor Relations Contact

Liliana Juárez / ir@volaris.com

Media Contact

Ricardo Flores / rflores@gcya.net

About Volaris

*Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (“Volaris” or “the Company”) (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR) is an ultra-low-cost carrier, with point-to-point operations, serving Mexico, the United States, Central, and South America. Volaris offers low base fares to build its market, providing quality service and extensive customer choice. Since the beginning of operations in March 2006, Volaris has increased its routes from 5 to more than 244 and its fleet from 4 to 157 aircraft. Volaris offers around 500 daily flight segments on routes that connect 46 cities in Mexico and 29 cities in the United States, Central, and South America, with one of the youngest fleets in Mexico. Volaris targets passengers who are visiting friends and relatives, cost-conscious business and leisure travelers in Mexico, the United States, Central, and South America. For more information, please visit ir.volaris.com. Volaris routinely posts information that may be important to investors on its investor relations website. The Company encourages investors and potential investors to consult the Volaris website regularly for important information about Volaris.