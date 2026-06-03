SBA Announces First $30 Million in Loans Delivered Through 90% Grocery Guarantee

WASHINGTON, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced it has approved 19 loans totaling more than $30 million in just one month through its enhanced 90% Grocery Guarantee. These early approvals mark an important step in President Trump’s effort to make groceries more affordable by expanding access to capital for the small businesses that produce, process, distribute, and sell America’s food.

“After years of Biden-era price pressures and burdensome regulation that made it harder for farmers, ranchers, and rural small businesses to grow, the Trump Administration is advancing policies that expand production and help make America more affordable,” said SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler. “The early uptake of SBA’s 90% Grocery Guarantee shows lenders are responding to that agenda by moving capital into the businesses at the heart of our food supply chain. By supporting more investment in production, processing, and distribution, this program is strengthening rural America, reinforcing food security, and supporting lower grocery costs for working families.”

Through the SBA International Trade Loan (ITL) Program, the Grocery Guarantee provides a 90% federal guarantee for eligible small businesses that support America’s food supply chain. The enhanced guarantee helps lenders extend long-term, affordable financing for investments in production, processing, distribution, and storage.

Compared to the standard 75% guarantee available under SBA’s 7(a) Loan Program, the Grocery Guarantee offers a stronger incentive for lenders to deploy capital across key segments of the domestic food economy. Those investments can expand supply, improve distribution, and advance the Trump Administration’s goal of making groceries more affordable.

Eligible small businesses in the following NAICS groups and national industry codes may qualify for the expanded ITL program:

1111 - Oilseed and Grain Farming

1112 - Vegetable and Melon Farming

1113 - Fruit and Tree Nut Farming

1121 - Cattle Ranching and Farming

1122 - Hog and Pig Farming

1123 - Poultry and Egg Production

1124 - Sheep and Goat Farming

1125 - Aquaculture

1129 - Other Animal Production

1141 - Fishing

1151 - Support Activities for Crop Production

1152 - Support Activities for Animal Production

423820 - Farm and Garden Machinery and Equipment Merchant Wholesalers

4244 – Grocery and Related Product Merchant Wholesalers

424420 – Packaged Frozen Food Merchant Wholesalers

4245 – Farm Product Raw Material Merchant Wholesalers

424910 – Farm Supplies Merchant Wholesalers

445110 – Supermarkets and Other Grocery Retailers

484220 – Specialized Freight Trucking, Local

484230 – Specialized Freight Trucking, Long Distance

493120 – Refrigerated Warehousing and Storage

493130 – Farm Warehousing and Storage

Lenders and small businesses interested in the updated International Trade Loan program can contact SBA’s national team of Finance Managers for more information. SBA’s Finance Managers can also help lenders and borrowers understand how ITL can be paired with SBA working capital solutions, including MARC and the Working Capital Pilot.

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About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of entrepreneurship. As the leading voice for small businesses within the federal government, the SBA empowers job creators with the resources and support they need to start, grow, and expand their businesses or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.