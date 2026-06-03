Circana Expands Liquid Testing Solution to Include Media Measurement and Campaign Experimentation

Chicago, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Circana, LLC is expanding its AI-powered Liquid Testing™ solution to include media measurement and campaign experimentation capabilities. The enhanced platform empowers brands, agencies, and publishers and will roll out in phases, beginning with CPG users in the United States, followed by CPG users in EMEA and select general merchandise users across the United States, United Kingdom, France, and Italy later this year. Users can now measure the true incremental sales impact of their media investments using store-level point-of-sale data.

Building on its successful in-store launch, the platform now supports always-on experimentation across media environments. A major advancement is the ability to measure incrementality without requiring traditional holdout or dark markets.

The Liquid Testing solution serves as a central component of Circana’s broader software and innovation strategy. The expansion enables users to move away from fragmented measurement and optimize performance while campaigns are still in flight. Teams can configure tests in minutes and access insights in days rather than months, creating a single system that delivers fast, transparent, and actionable business outcomes.

“Scale and precision have often felt like competing priorities for marketers, especially as the pace of retail and media continues to accelerate,” said Cara Pratt, president, Global Media and Retail at Circana. “Across both the U.S. and Europe, we see teams under increasing pressure to move faster while maintaining confidence in their decisions. That is where modern measurement plays a critical role. Iterative testing and faster learning loops are essential to understanding how effectively marketing investments are driving real demand.”

Pratt continued, “With the expansion of the Liquid Testing solution, we are enabling brands, retailers, and media teams to measure true incrementality, not just reported performance, with both speed and precision using trusted POS data as the foundation. Teams can now run experiments and measure impact even in always-on environments where traditional holdout testing is not practical. By connecting media and in-store performance in a single, self-serve platform, teams can run experiments continuously, optimize in-flight, and make more confident decisions about where to invest for growth.”

Yeimy Garcia Smith, senior vice president of Global Media Enablement and Measurement at Circana, highlighted the value of measuring media and with retail performance to retail performance.

“By extending the Liquid Testing solution into media measurement, Circana gives brands and retailers the ability to continuously test against real, store-level sales outcomes, building confidence in an always-on, insight-driven learning agenda.”

About Circana

Circana is a leader in providing technology, AI, and data to fast-moving consumer packaged goods companies, durables manufacturers, and retailers seeking to optimize their businesses. Circana’s predictive analytics and technology empower clients to measure their market share, understand the underlying consumer behavior driving it, and accelerate their growth. Circana’s Liquid Data® technology platform is powered by an expansive, high-quality data set and intelligent algorithms trained on six decades of domain expertise. With Circana, clients can take immediate action to future-proof and evolve their growth strategies amid an increasingly complex, fast-paced, and ever-changing economy. Learn more at circana.com.