CMB Regional Centers Receives I-956F Approval for Student Housing EB-5 Project in Eugene, Oregon

DALLAS, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMB Regional Centers (CMB), one of the most experienced regional center operators in the EB-5 industry, today announced that CMB Group 96 – The Ellis has received approval of Form I-956F from United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). CMB Group 96 is currently open for subscription, with limited availability.

An I-956F approval confirms that USCIS has determined the project meets the EB-5 program requirements and qualifies investors for USCIS adjudication of their I-526E petitions for conditional permanent residency in the United States.

A collaboration with Fields Holdings, CMB Group 96 is purpose-built to meet sustained demand for high-quality student housing in the University of Oregon market.

“Student housing continues to be a popular asset class for EB-5 investors, particularly when undertaken by a developer with a track record of success in the space,” said Noreen Hogan, President at CMB. “We’re thrilled to see an approval for CMB Group 96, our latest EB-5 student housing collaboration with Eran Fields and team.”

This marks CMB’s second student housing collaboration with Fields Holdings, following CMB Group 71 – The M in Seattle, Washington. CMB Group 71 was successfully completed in 2020, with Fields Holdings fully repaying the EB-5 loan in less than four years. Investors in CMB Group 71 successfully achieved conditional permanent residency and are now eligible to file for removal of conditions on their residency (I-829 petition), the final step in the EB-5 immigration process.

CMB Group 96 is located in a High-Unemployment Targeted Unemployment Area (TEA), qualifying investors for the reduced EB-5 investment threshold.

CMB Group 96 Investment Highlights

EB-5 Loan Amount: Up to $40 million

Up to $40 million Total Project Spending: ~$128.2 million

~$128.2 million Project Location: Meets USCIS requirements for a TEA, making investors eligible for the reduced investment threshold.

Meets USCIS requirements for a TEA, making investors eligible for the reduced investment threshold. Estimated Job Creation: 881 (76.2% Job Creation Buffer)

About CMB Regional Centers

CMB has assisted more than 7,000 investor families, from over 100 countries, in their pursuit of immigrating to the United States through the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program. CMB maintains a 100% project approval rate on more than 90 partnerships that have undergone USCIS adjudication. CMB EB-5 partnerships are projected to have created more than 215,000 American jobs.

To date, CMB has repaid over $1.5 billion USD to investors.

For more information, contact CMB at info@cmbeb5visa.com.

Disclaimer: Past performance should not be relied on as a predictor of future results. This is not an offer to sell securities or the solicitation of an offer to purchase securities. Any offer to participate in any sponsored partnership may only be made pursuant to a written offering memorandum and any sale in such limited partnership shall be evidenced by a subscription agreement executed by a foreign national. EB-5 interests to be offered through Prevail Capital, LLC, an SEC registered broker- dealer and a member of FINRA/SIPC. An EB-5 investment contains many risks, is speculative, and illiquid. EB-5 Investors may lose their entire investment. There is no guarantee that an EB-5 investment will result in lawful permanent residency.