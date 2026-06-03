LiveWorld Launches LiveInsight AI™, Creating a New Category of Intelligence Systems for Pharma

CAMPBELL, Calif. and NEW YORK, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveWorld, Inc. (OTC Markets: LVWD) today launched the LiveInsight AI™ Intelligence System, the first Human-Led, AI-Powered system purpose-built to turn complex healthcare conversations and medical data into continuous, decision-grade intelligence for pharma marketers.

How LiveInsight AI Differs

LiveInsight AI replaces three legacy approaches that pharma has outgrown. Generic AI tools rely on large public models that lack healthcare context and hallucinate freely. Legacy social listening platforms aggregate volume but stop short of strategic insight. Episodic research databases deliver point-in-time snapshots that are stale on arrival.

LiveInsight AI is different. Its multi-layer intelligence architecture combines curated disease-state libraries, structured and unstructured healthcare data, human interpretive layers, explainable AI workflows, and specialized discovery engines — producing a continuously improving intelligence asset that becomes more valuable over time. Compliant, explainable, and strategically actionable insights, in minutes, not weeks.

How LiveInsight AI Defines a New Category

Integrated Intelligence System. Healthcare-specific structured and unstructured content, curated by humans and AI, optimized for quality and relevance, then processed through a multi-layered AI architecture with human interpretive layers, all behind a seamless, intuitive interface.



Human-Led, AI-Powered. Not human-in-the-loop quality checks. A patent-pending bi-directional integration that adds depth and meaning for higher-quality results.



Engineered to Prevent & Reduce Hallucinations. 13 patent-pending mechanisms to prevent and reduce hallucinations addressing what pharma leaders cite as the single biggest barrier to enterprise AI adoption.



Purpose-Built for Compliance. Built-in Adverse Event and Product Quality Complaint workflows.



Brand Customization. Brand-exclusive disease-state and product libraries that continuously adapt to brand, therapeutic area, user role, experience level, and usage history.



Discovery Intelligence Engines. Specialized combinations of AI models, content curation, and dashboards engineered for higher precision and relevance. The initial release includes three engines — Trending Topics, Competitive Landscape, and Brand Reputation — with new engines released every few months.



Background Intelligence System. Works autonomously around the clock to source, investigate, analyze, and deliver critical intelligence before you know you need it.



Instantly Usable. No steep learning curve. No prompt training required. AI-generated queries tailored to disease state and user, a persistent conversational discovery bar, source-linked analyses, and a contextual conversations panel.



The Intelligence Economy

Personal computing ushered in the information economy and created the knowledge worker. With AI, information and knowledge have become infinite and cheap. What's scarce is intelligence: the ability to turn that infinite knowledge into clear judgment, useful insight, and confident action.

This is the Intelligence Economy. Leaders will empower their teams as intelligence workers, equipped with intelligence systems that amplify human judgment rather than replace it.

LiveInsight AI is purpose-built for this shift, particularly in pharma, where trust, compliance, and context separate noise from signal.

"In regulated industries like pharma, trust, compliance, and context are everything. Success isn't defined by how much data you have or how many AI tokens you burn; it's defined by how quickly and confidently you turn information into action," said Peter Friedman, Chairman and CEO of LiveWorld. "We've defined a new intelligence system model that doesn't just scale AI; it elevates human judgment, so our clients can discover faster, decide smarter, and lead with confidence."

Product Roadmap

LiveInsight AI begins rolling out this summer, with charter customers being selected now. Additional discovery intelligence engines will follow throughout 2026 and 2027, including Corporate Brand Management, Influencer Marketing, Patient/HCP Preference Shifts, and Threat, Crisis & Infectious Disease Pattern Management, among others. Future releases will introduce even more advanced capabilities and continuously learning intelligence layers that integrate across the enterprise.

With more than 30 years supporting compliant healthcare digital and social media marketing, across creative, media, moderation, engagement, insight, and software, LiveWorld is uniquely positioned to operationalize trusted Human-Led, AI-Powered intelligence systems at scale.

To learn more or request a demo, visit www.liveworld.com/liveinsight-ai.

About LiveWorld

LiveWorld is a Human-Led, AI-Powered intelligence systems company. We help brands listen smarter, engage more meaningfully, and act with confidence through intelligence systems, digital marketing and content moderation services, and software. With deep expertise in healthcare and pharma, LiveWorld combines compliance, engagement, and insight to transform customer relationships across social and digital channels.

Headquartered in Campbell, California, with an additional office in New York City. Learn more at www.liveworld.com and @LiveWorld.

"Safe Harbor" Statement Under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act

This press release may contain forward-looking information concerning LiveWorld plans, objectives, future expectations, forecasts and prospects. These statements may include those regarding LiveWorld's current or future financial performance including but not limited to lists of clients, revenue and profit, use of cash, investments, relationships and the actual or potential impact of stock option expense, and the results of its product development efforts. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements made as a result of, among other things, final accounting adjustments and results, LiveWorld's ability to attract new clients and preserve or expand its relationship with existing clients, LiveWorld's ability to retain and attract high quality employees, including its management staff, the ability to deliver new innovative products in a timely manner, changing accounting treatments, and other risks applicable to the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

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LiveWorld Contacts

IR Contact:

David Houston

LiveWorld

dhouston@liveworld.com

(408) 615-8496

PR Contact:

Matthew Hammer

LiveWorld

mhammer@liveworld.com

(737) 212-9739