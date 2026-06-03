OneMedNet Surpasses 90 Million Patient Journeys and 270 Million Studies within its Network

MINNEAPOLIS, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneMedNet Corporation (Nasdaq: ONMD) (the “OneMedNet,” the “Company,” “we,” “us” or “our”), a leading provider of regulatory decision-grade, AI-Driven Real-World Data (RWD), today announced that its OneMedNet iRWD™ Network, has surpassed 90 million patient journeys and 270 million studies, with a healthcare partner network now exceeding 2,300 sites. The milestone represents direct progress against the strategic priorities the Company laid out to shareholders at the close of 2025, when OneMedNet identified expansion of its data network as a core pillar of long-term value creation. Today's announcement reflects the team's disciplined execution against that commitment – extending the breadth, depth, and connectivity of the network to meet accelerating demand for Real-World Data and AI foundational models.

Key Milestones:

More than 90 million patient journeys, a 12.5% increase since April 2026 in just two months , with 270 million studies available.

, with 270 million studies available. Expanded provider network by more than 30% in less than a year, growing from approximately 1,750 to more than 2,300 healthcare partner sites.

Encompasses hard to find data such as rare diseases, oncology, cardiology, and beyond.

Increased specialized multi-modal data coverage across Radiology, Cardiology, EEG, ECG, and other diagnostic modalities, alongside de-identified electronic health records.

“Surpassing 90 million patient journeys, 270 million studies, and 2,300 healthcare partner sites is exactly the kind of progress we told our shareholders to expect when we outlined our strategy at the end of 2025," said Aaron Green, President & CEO of OneMedNet. "Growing the network is a deliberate, central pillar of how we build durable value, and this milestone shows the team executing against that plan. Life sciences organizations, drug developers, and AI innovators increasingly require deeper, more diverse, and longitudinally connected datasets. By continuously expanding our provider partnerships and the breadth of our curated, multi-modal data, we are uniquely positioned to meet the needs of life sciences organizations, drug developers, and AI innovators — delivering durable, long-term value for our customers and shareholders."

About OneMedNet Corporation

OneMedNet is revolutionizing how the world unlocks Real-World Data (RWD), harnessing the untapped potential of over 2,130 healthcare sites through its iRWD™ platform. This isn’t just data—it’s the lifeblood of innovation, from de-identified medical imaging to electronic health records, fueling breakthroughs for drugmakers, medical device pioneers, and AI visionaries. With a network spanning rare diseases, oncology, cardiology, and beyond, OneMedNet delivers precision insights that redefine patient care and power the next wave of healthcare disruption.

Beyond healthcare OneMedNet’s proprietary AI anonymizes data for industries like finance, retail, and telecom, unlocking endless possibilities—rigorously testing production system upgrades, de-risking complex projects, and securely sharing sensitive data by stripping out personal information.

Learn more at www.onemednet.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the achievement of our strategies, , and statements generally about our products, plans and strategies.

Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and were based on current expectations as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management as of that time with respect to future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: our ability to change the direction of OneMedNet; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; the competitive environment of our business; risks inherent with investing in Digital Assets, including Digital Asset’s volatility; our ability to implement our Digital Asset treasury strategy and its effects on our business; and the other risks described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

OneMedNet Contacts:

Michael Wong, VP Marketing

Email: michael.wong@onemednet.com

SOURCE: ONEMEDNET CORPORATION