The Canadian Franchise Association Celebrates the Local Owners Driving the $148B Industry on World Franchise Day

TORONTO, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Franchise Association (CFA) is proud to celebrate World Franchise Day on June 10, 2026. This global initiative continues to raise awareness of the franchising industry and the vital role it plays in local economies. World Franchise Day celebrates the people, brands, and systems that drive entrepreneurship, economic growth, and thriving local communities. At its core, franchising is about small, locally owned businesses – franchisees who live, work, and actively contribute to the communities they serve.

“On World Franchise Day, we recognize the people behind the brands — local business owners who are employing Canadians, investing in their neighbourhoods, and helping their communities thrive,” says Sherry McNeil, President and CEO of the Canadian Franchise Association. “Franchising is a powerful contributor to Canada’s economy, but more importantly, it’s built on local entrepreneurs making a difference every day.”

Fast Facts About Franchising in Everyday Canadian Life

A new franchise opens in Canada every two hours, year-round

There is one franchise for every 450 Canadians

The average Canadian interacts with 3–5 franchise businesses daily

One in 20 Canadians is employed directly or indirectly in franchising





As the industry prepares to celebrate the second-ever World Franchise Day, new data from the 2026 Canadian Franchise Industry Economic Outlook highlights the scale and strength of franchising nationwide. Produced in partnership with the Canadian Franchise Association and the Canadian Centre for Economic Analysis (CANCEA), the report shows that franchising is not only a recognizable part of everyday life — it is a major driver of economic activity and employment across the country.

According to the report, the franchise sector is entering a period of steady, sustainable growth, supported by strong consumer demand, rising wages, and increased productivity.

A Growing National Footprint

The franchise industry in Canada contributed over $143 billion to the national GDP in 2025—far exceeding the previous projection of $133 billion

to the national GDP in 2025—far exceeding the previous projection of $133 billion Canada’s franchise sector is the 12 th largest industry in the country, with more than 1,100+ brands operating at least one establishment in Canada

in the country, with more than operating at least one establishment in Canada Nearly 70,900 franchise establishments are expected to be in operation by 2027

are expected to be in operation by 2027 457 net new franchise locations are projected in the coming year alone

locations are projected in the coming year alone Strongest growth areas are anticipated to be professional and technical services and construction





Jobs, Wages, and Economic Impact

Employment expected to reach 1.83 million jobs by 2027

Nearly 11,800 new jobs are projected in the coming year

Wages expected to total $75.7 billion

$19.3 billion in federal and $17.2 billion in provincial tax revenue forecast





Regional Growth: Strength Across the Country

While Ontario continues to lead in overall expansion with the highest number of new franchise locations, growth is being seen across the country.

Western provinces such as Alberta and British Columbia remain strong contributors, while Eastern Canada is experiencing steady momentum, with increasing franchise development supporting local economies, job creation, and small business ownership opportunities in communities across the region.





A Model Built on Local Ownership

Franchising offers a unique pathway to entrepreneurship allowing individuals to be in business for themselves, but not by themselves. Behind every location is a local owner who is deeply connected to their community.





World Franchise Day, first launched in 2025, was created to spotlight this very impact bringing global attention to an industry that blends brand strength with local ownership.

Join #WorldFranchiseDay Celebration – June 10, 2026

On June 10, franchisors, franchisees, and industry partners across Canada and around the world are encouraged to participate by sharing their stories on social media using #WorldFranchiseDay and reinforcing the message that franchisees are local small business owners who contribute meaningfully to their communities and the broader economy.

About the Canadian Franchise Association

The Canadian Franchise Association (CFA) helps everyday Canadians realize the dream of building their own business through the power of franchising. The CFA advocates on issues that impact this dream on behalf of approximately 650 members and over 40,000 franchisees from many of Canada’s best-known and emerging franchise brands. Beyond its role as the voice of the franchise industry, CFA strengthens and develops franchising by delivering best-practice education and creating rewarding connections between Canadians and the opportunities in franchising. Franchising is the 12th largest industry in Canada and franchised businesses contribute over $133 billion per year to the Canadian economy, creating jobs for almost two million Canadians. Learn more at: www.cfa.ca or http://www.FranchiseCanada.online.

Media Contact:

Akanksha Patil

PUNCH Canada

Email: akanksha@punchcanada.com