Source Logistics Appoints Bart Bullard as Chief Technology Officer to Strengthen Leadership Team and Support Rapid Expansion

HOUSTON, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Source Logistics, a leading provider of warehousing, distribution, fulfillment, and freight services, has announced key leadership appointments that solidify its continued commitment to investment and growth. The company has promoted Barton Bullard to Chief Technology Officer following Steve Edmondson joining as the new Chief Commercial Officer earlier this year.

Barton Bullard’s promotion to CTO signals Source Logistics’ continued investment in technology as a core driver of its growth strategy. Bullard’s leadership will be central to advancing the company’s digital capabilities, systems integration, fraud prevention, and infrastructure modernization as the network continues to scale.

As Chief Commercial Officer, Steve Edmondson is leading Source Logistics’ commercial strategy, with responsibility for accelerating revenue growth, expanding customer relationships, and building a scalable, integrated go-to-market engine. He brings more than two decades of executive commercial leadership experience to the role, having previously led multi-billion dollar portfolios and built high-performing commercial organizations.

“Bart has been an integral part of our technology vision, and this promotion reflects the critical role innovation plays in how we serve our customers and operate our business,” said Source Logistics President Marcelo Sada. “As we expand our footprint and capabilities, having Bart lead our technology agenda positions us well for the next phase of growth.”

With this caliber of leadership and the continued backing of Palladium Equity Partners since November 2023, Source Logistics is well-positioned to accelerate its expansion and sustain strong growth through 2026 and beyond.

“Source Logistics was founded on perseverance, trust, and a belief in people. Those values remain at the center of our growth strategy today. As the industry faces challenges, we are leaning in, expanding our footprint, building our leadership team, and preparing for the next chapter of growth for our employees, our customers, and our partners,” said Sada.

Source Logistics was founded in 1999 by Marcelo Sada and Raul Villarreal alongside a small group of colleagues, starting with a single 20,000-square-foot warehouse. It has since grown into a massive network of over 5.8M square feet, serving leading brands in food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, and health and beauty. Guided by its family-built heritage and a culture of care, the company has consistently expanded through various economic downturns and market disruptions by prioritizing investment in people, infrastructure, and customer experience.

To learn more about the Source Logistics story of growth, visit www.sourcelogistics.com.

About Source Logistics

Founded in 1999, Source Logistics is a technology and customer-focused company providing tailored logistics and supply chain solutions. The company’s footprint and offerings include omni-channel distribution, warehousing, transportation, and value-added services, with solutions for dry, ambient, cold and frozen packaged goods. With 25 locations and 5.8M+ sq. ft. of FDA- and SQF-compliant space, Source Logistics serves primarily food and beverage as well as a variety of other end markets, including health and beauty and consumer retail.

For more information, visit: www.sourcelogistics.com

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