LendlyX, Inc. Launches AI-Driven Verification Platform for Private Real Estate Lending

Fort Worth, TX, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LendlyX, Inc., a leader in artificial intelligence solutions for the financial sector, has launched an AI photo and video intelligence platform for the private real estate lending industry. The technology is designed to address the $460 billion funding gap reported in the industry annually.

LendlyX’s Photo Intelligence Center uses AI-driven photo verification, geofence validation, and forensic analysis to help private lenders detect fraud before money moves.

The platform's core capability lies in its ability to verify and validate loan applications with unprecedented speed and accuracy. By leveraging advanced AI algorithms, LendlyX ensures that every application is meticulously reviewed, catching discrepancies and errors that human eyes might miss. This not only accelerates the approval process but also enhances the reliability of lending decisions.

"Our mission at LendlyX is to bring precision and efficiency to the real estate lending process," said Zack Farris, CEO of LendlyX, Inc. "With our AI-driven platform, lenders can make informed decisions faster, reducing the risk of errors and improving overall trust in the lending ecosystem."

The private real estate lending market has long been challenged by inefficiencies and inaccuracies in loan application processing. Traditional methods often lead to delays and increased costs, hindering the growth potential of both lenders and borrowers. LendlyX's platform addresses these issues head-on, offering a seamless and automated solution that integrates seamlessly into existing workflows.

By automating the verification process, LendlyX not only reduces the time required for loan approvals but also minimizes the risk of fraudulent applications slipping through the cracks. This is particularly crucial in an industry where precision and trust are paramount.

LendlyX's commitment to innovation and excellence is evident in its continuous efforts to refine and enhance its platform. The company's AI technology is constantly evolving, incorporating the latest advancements in machine learning and data analytics to stay ahead of industry challenges.

As the private real estate lending industry continues to grow, LendlyX is well-positioned to lead the charge in modernizing and streamlining the loan application process. With its cutting-edge AI platform, the company is set to redefine the standards of accuracy and efficiency in the sector, ultimately benefiting lenders, borrowers, and the broader financial ecosystem.

About LendlyX, Inc.

LendlyX is a B2B AI platform that verifies and validates every loan application, catching what humans miss in seconds.

Press Inquiries

Zack Farris

media [at] lendlyx.com

https://lendlyx.com

777 Main Street, Ste. 600

Fort Worth, TX 76102