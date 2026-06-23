LendlyX and Business Screen Announce API Integration to Create End to End Verification Workflow for Private Lenders

Dallas, TX, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LendlyX, Inc, a leader in AI-driven B2B solutions, has announced a strategic integration partnership with Business Screen. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the private lending industry, introducing the first connected due diligence workflow that seamlessly follows a lending file from borrower application through to the movement of funds.

Business Screen Partnership Announcement with LendlyX, Inc.

The integration with Business Screen enhances LendlyX's platform capabilities, ensuring a comprehensive and streamlined process for private lenders. By automating the verification, approval, and draw validation stages, this partnership aims to reduce the time and errors associated with traditional lending processes.

"This partnership with Business Screen is a game-changer for the private lending sector," said Zack Farris, CEO for LendlyX. "By integrating our AI platform with Business Screen's robust due diligence tools, we are setting a new standard for efficiency and accuracy in loan processing."

The collaboration leverages LendlyX's advanced AI technology to verify and validate loan applications with unprecedented speed and precision. This ensures that lenders can make informed decisions quickly, minimizing risk and maximizing operational efficiency.

Business Screen, known for its comprehensive due diligence solutions, complements LendlyX's mission to catch what humans might miss. Together, they provide a holistic approach to private lending, offering a seamless experience from application to fund disbursement.

With this integration, LendlyX and Business Screen are poised to transform the private lending landscape, providing lenders with the tools they need to stay competitive in a rapidly evolving market. This partnership not only enhances the capabilities of both companies but also sets a new benchmark for the industry.

For more information about LendlyX and its innovative solutions, visit their website or contact their team directly.

About LendlyX, Inc.

LendlyX is a B2B AI platform that verifies and validates every loan application, catching what humans miss in seconds.

Press Inquiries

Zack Farris

media [at] lendlyx.com

https://lendlyx.com

777 Main Street, Ste. 600

Fort Worth, TX 76102