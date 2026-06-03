Continuum Powders Launches Custom Foundry Runtime to Accelerate Specialty Alloy Development and Small-Batch Metal Production

Houston, TX, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Continuum Powders announced the launch of Custom Foundry Runtime (CFR), a new service designed to give manufacturers, researchers, and advanced materials developers flexible access to Continuum’s advanced plasma-gas atomization platform for specialty alloy development, small-batch production, and high-value material processing.

While Continuum continues to supply production-scale titanium and nickel for advanced manufacturing applications, the company’s roots have always been deeply connected to specialty alloy development and metallurgical innovation. CFR formalizes that expertise into a scalable, customer-facing service designed to solve a growing challenge in the market: the lack of accessible, secure, and economically viable pathways for processing small-volume, high-value materials.

Across aerospace, medical, energy, and defense, organizations are increasingly working with specialized alloys, proprietary chemistries, and precious metals that are difficult to process through traditional foundry or atomization providers due to minimum volume requirements, production economics, or material sensitivity.

“Custom Foundry Runtime represents an important evolution for Continuum Powders,” said Jon Cozens, CEO. “We’re seeing growing demand for flexible alloy development and secure processing capabilities, particularly for customers working with highly specialized or precious materials. CFR gives companies access to advanced atomization infrastructure without forcing them into traditional large-scale production models that don’t fit their needs.”

The program enables customers to:

Develop and validate new alloy chemistries

Process small-batch and specialty metal runs (as low as 40-50kgs)

Atomize high-value or precious metal materials, including platinum group metal (PGM) alloys and gold-based materials (400 OTN/day)

Support rapid R&D and qualification programs

Scale from development quantities into commercial production

Maintain tighter oversight of proprietary or sensitive materials

CFR is supported by Continuum’s metallurgical expertise, advanced process controls, and secure material handling protocols designed specifically for high-value feedstocks and specialty alloys

As part of the launch, Continuum Powders confirmed the successful completion of its first CFR project of 2026 involving atomization work for a precious metal-based alloy.

The new service offering is designed for agile development programs, pilot-scale initiatives, and strategic materials projects where speed, flexibility, and technical collaboration are essential. The result is a more efficient path from concept to production that supports both material innovation and supply chain resilience.

For more information about Custom Foundry Runtime, visit https://continuumpowders.com/custom-foundry-runtime

About Continuum Powders

Continuum Powders is a strategic materials partner for advanced manufacturers, transforming high-value virgin and reclaimed metal feedstocks into premium production and specialty powders. Through its proprietary Greyhound Melt-to-Powder (M2P) technology platform, Continuum engineers materials for demanding performance requirements, accelerates specialty alloy innovation, and helps customers build circular, resilient supply chains. With expertise spanning scalable production powders and advanced alloy development, Continuum supports the next generation of additive manufacturing and advanced industrial applications.

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