Continuum Powders Appoints Winthrop Sheldon as Chief Revenue Officer to Lead Next Phase of Commercial Growth

Houston, TX, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Continuum Powders today announced the appointment of Winthrop Sheldon as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In this newly expanded executive leadership role, Sheldon will oversee the company's global commercial strategy, including sales, business development, marketing, strategic partnerships, and revenue growth as Continuum continues to scale its business and expand its presence across key advanced manufacturing markets.

Sheldon brings more than two decades of commercial leadership experience across additive manufacturing (AM), aerospace, defense, energy, industrial manufacturing, and advanced technologies. Throughout his career, he has built high-performing commercial organizations, launched industry-defining technologies, and helped manufacturing companies successfully scale from emerging innovators to market leaders.

"Continuum has reached an exciting point in its growth," said Winthrop Sheldon, Chief Revenue Officer of Continuum Powders. "The company has built a differentiated technology platform, a strong customer base, and a clear vision for where it's headed. My focus is on helping more customers realize the value of what Continuum offers while building the commercial organization needed to support the company's next stage of growth."

An early leader in the additive manufacturing industry, Sheldon joined SLM Solutions in 2014 as the company's first North American sales representative, helping establish its presence in one of the world's fastest-growing AM markets. He later led business development efforts supporting the commercial launch of Velo3D's Sapphire laser powder bed fusion platform before returning to SLM Solutions to rebuild its U.S. commercial organization and lead the successful introduction of the NXG XII 600 system. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Beehive Industries, where he expanded the company's contract manufacturing business and strengthened its commercial position.

"Winthrop has been part of some of the most important commercial growth stories in additive manufacturing over the past decade," said Jon Cozens. "He understands what it takes to help innovative technologies gain real market traction, but just as importantly, he understands that sustainable growth starts with customers. Building long-term partnerships, listening to customer needs, and delivering on our commitments will continue to define how we grow as a company. Winthrop is the right leader to help us do that."

Sheldon's appointment reflects Continuum's continued investment in its commercial organization as demand grows for high-performance metal powders, specialty alloy development, and circular manufacturing solutions. Working closely with customers across aerospace, defense, energy, industrial, and emerging technology markets, he will help drive the company's global growth strategy while strengthening partnerships throughout the additive manufacturing ecosystem.

"We've built tremendous momentum as a company, and we're still in the early chapters of what's possible," added Sheldon. "I'm excited to work alongside an incredibly talented team and deepen our relationships with customers who are solving some of manufacturing's most important challenges."

About Continuum Powders

Continuum Powders is the leader in high-performance, sustainable metal powders with locations across the United States. Continuum is the creator of The Greyhound M2P (melt to powder) Platform, a patented cradle-to-cradle process of recycling alloyed metal waste-stream products into powder in a single processing step. The platform affords customers the same high-quality spherical metal powder they use today while contributing significantly to their decarbonization and sustainability programs by utilizing Continuum Powders’ nearly carbon-free powder materials. The company supports additive and advanced manufacturing applications with process-ready materials, custom particle size distributions, and alloy development programs built for qualification and scale. Continuum is a portfolio company of Ara Partners, a global private equity and infrastructure firm focused on decarbonizing the industrial economy

To learn more, visit continuumpowders.com.

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