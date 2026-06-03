Withum Fully Adopts DAS Powered by the Caseware Verity AI Platform to Drive its Future-Ready Audit Practice

TORONTO, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caseware , the leading AI platform for assurance and financial reporting software, today announced that Withum, one of the most innovative and technology-forward accounting firms in the United States, has built its audit practice on the Dynamic Assurance Solution (DAS). As an early adopter of DAS, the firm is harnessing the platform’s transformative methodology, engagement-aware intelligence and integrated platform to drive efficiency, develop its professionals, and deliver higher quality audits

Withum has deployed the DAS Suite, including DAS, DAS PCR and DAS EBP, to support the firm’s audit and assurance practice transformation. The firm currently has more than 1,000 active users on the platform and has completed more than 6,000 engagements to date.

DAS operates within the Caseware AI ecosystem, where workflow-native intelligence, methodology and engagement data are unified across the end-to-end audit lifecycle. It delivers a fully integrated solution that connects risk assessment and responses to audit workflows within a single system of record. Powered by a transformative methodology developed by the AICPA in partnership with audit professionals from leading firms, DAS enables a data- and risk-driven audit approach that eliminates the need for disconnected tools, while enabling greater efficiency, audit quality and client value.

An AI platform built for firms that lead

Across Withum's audit practice, team members recognized the power of DAS immediately — and the results have been measurable from day one. Tasks that once took hours are being streamlined, allowing for gains in both efficiency and effectiveness. Professionals at each level are spending time on what matters most, enabling a higher-value auditor and client experience.

Equally important to Withum is how DAS helps develop its people. By embedding contextual, engagement-aware intelligence directly into the workflow, the platform enables practitioners to build genuine understanding from their earliest engagements, learning not just what to do, but why and how it relates to the professional standards. A first-year auditor can now understand disclosure checklist requirements, trace outputs to supporting evidence, and develop the judgment that makes them a trusted advisor, faster.

“Embracing new technology is part of the Withum way. The team’s response since day one has been overwhelmingly positive. Tasks that used to take hours are being streamlined, and professionals at every level are signing off with real confidence. DAS gives our staff the tools to grow into trusted advisors earlier in their careers.” — Kevin McElgunn, Audit Partner and Team Leader Digital Audit Solutions, Withum

David Marquis, chief executive officer at Caseware said, “Withum has long set the bar for what a technology-forward audit practice looks like. They need a platform that can match their ambition and deliver intelligence embedded directly in the engagement, delivering value from the moment it’s deployed. DAS was built for exactly that standard. We’re thrilled that Withum has chosen to build their agentic future on the Caseware Verity AI Platform and look forward to partnering with them as they continue to lead the profession forward.”

Dedicated training and implementation support Withum’s audit transformation journey

CPA.com partnered closely with Withum throughout the adoption journey, bringing the implementation rigor and training expertise needed to translate the firm's readiness into immediate results.

Kalil Merhib, executive vice president, Growth & Professional Services at CPA.com, commented, "Withum came in knowing exactly what they wanted. Our role was making sure they could get there fast and get there right — building a program that matched their pace and ensured every professional was confident from day one. When a firm is this prepared, the focus shifts from change management to velocity."

Looking ahead, Withum plans to expand its use of Caseware’s Verity AI platform. They participated in the testing of the recently launched Verity Disclosure Checklist Agent which automates the review of financial statements, generating citation-backed suggestions auditors can review, refine, accept or override directly within the DAS audit engagement workflow, saving 2.7 review hours per workflow on average. Additional AI-powered tools, including award-winning Extractly and Validate, will extend its use of embedded intelligence across its end-to-end engagement workflow.

About Withum

Withum is a forward-thinking, technology-driven advisory and accounting firm, committed to helping clients be in a position of strength. Withum’s services include audit and assurance, tax, and a wide range of advisory services. With over 3,500 professionals across offices in major markets, Withum serves a diverse range of clients across industries including industrial and consumer products, technology, financial services, not for profit, real estate, healthcare and life sciences. For more information, visit withum.com.

About Caseware

Caseware enables the world of audit and accounting to unlock efficiency, deliver excellence and grow with confidence. Through precision, partnership and innovation, the company is helping power trust in the global economy. Trusted in more than 130 countries, Caseware combines advanced AI, deep domain expertise and secure cloud technology to reshape how assurance and financial reporting work is performed. Today, more than 23,000 firms, corporations and government organizations use Caseware technology worldwide.

About CPA.com

CPA.com is the trusted partner in accounting and finance transformation, enabling firms and finance teams to evolve and innovate across audit, tax and advisory services. It delivers leading-edge strategies, resources and technologies to help firms and finance teams of all sizes stay ahead of a rapidly changing marketplace, deliver more value to clients, and position for long-term success. CPA.com is an affiliate of the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA). For more information, visit www.CPA.com.

Media Contact

Ericka Podesta McCoy, Chief Marketing Officer, Caseware: ericka.mccoy@caseware.com