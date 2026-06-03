VyOS Networks Brings Infrastructure Sovereignty and High-Performance Cloud Networking to AWS Summit Los Angeles 2026

POWAY, Calif., June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VyOS Networks announced its participation in AWS Summit Los Angeles 2026, where the company will showcase how organizations can build high-performance, automation-ready networking infrastructure across cloud and hybrid environments while maintaining ownership, transparency, and operational control.

At Booth 450, VyOS will meet with cloud architects, platform engineering teams, managed service providers, and infrastructure leaders exploring alternatives to proprietary networking stacks. Discussions will focus on how organizations can establish a consistent networking foundation across AWS, private infrastructure, and edge environments without sacrificing performance, flexibility, or governance.

As cloud adoption continues to accelerate, infrastructure teams are under pressure to simplify operations, standardize deployments, and maintain visibility across increasingly distributed environments. At the same time, many organizations face growing concerns around vendor dependency, unpredictable licensing models, and fragmented operational workflows. VyOS addresses these challenges through a universal network operating system that delivers advanced routing, firewalling, VPN, and network services across cloud, virtualized, and bare metal deployments using a single operational model.

Topics the VyOS team will discuss at AWS Summit Los Angeles include:

Standardizing network operations across AWS, hybrid cloud, and edge environments

Reducing dependency on proprietary networking platforms while maintaining operational control

High-performance packet processing with VPP for demanding cloud and infrastructure workloads

Automation-first networking with infrastructure-as-code and repeatable deployment workflows

Predictable lifecycle management and long-term operational stability with VyOS 1.5 LTS



“Organizations want the flexibility of cloud without losing control of their networking layer,” said Yuriy Andamasov, CEO of VyOS Networks. “At AWS Summit Los Angeles, we're demonstrating how teams can combine high-performance networking, infrastructure sovereignty, and automation-ready operations within a single platform that works consistently across cloud, edge, and on-premises environments.”

Book a 15-minute slot in advance and visit VyOS at Booth 450 during AWS Summit Los Angeles 2026 to learn how a universal network operating system can help simplify infrastructure operations while preserving the control, transparency, and flexibility modern organizations require.

About VyOS Networks

VyOS Networks is the global leader in open-source networking, delivering secure, scalable, and automated solutions for organizations across bare metal, cloud, and edge environments. Built on Linux and trusted by enterprises, service providers, and integrators worldwide, VyOS provides an enterprise-grade platform that unifies advanced routing, firewall, and VPN capabilities with full control and zero vendor lock-in. Your network, your rules: adaptable, transparent, and future-proof by design, VyOS empowers you to operate with operational simplicity, high performance, continuous innovation, and cost-sustainable scalability.