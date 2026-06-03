June 3, 2026 – 5.40 PM CET

Regulated information

Agfa-Gevaert announces changes to the Board of Directors

Mortsel, Belgium – June 3, 2026 – 5.40 p.m. CET

Agfa-Gevaert announces that its Board of Directors today has confirmed the effectiveness of the resignation of Mr. Michel Govaert (permanent representative of MJP Management Services BV) as Independent Director.

The Board of Directors expresses its sincere gratitude to Mr. Govaert for his valuable contribution and expertise during his tenure on the Board.

The Board co-opted MRP Consulting BV, represented by Mr. Mark Pensaert, as an Independent Director of the Company, thus ensuring that the Board continuously meets the statutory requirement of having at least 6 members.

Mr. Pensaert previously already served as an Independent Director from May 2018 until the Annual General Meeting in May 2026. The Board expresses its sincere appreciation to Mr. Pensaert for his willingness to return on a temporary basis to ensure continuity and to allow the Board sufficient time to conduct its selection process to identify a successor to Mr. Govaert. During this interim period, Mr. Pensaert will also continue to serve as Chair of the Audit Committee.

About Agfa-Gevaert

The Agfa-Gevaert Group is a leading company in imaging technology, with nearly 160 years of experience. Agfa develops, manufactures and markets analog and digital systems for the healthcare sector, for the printing industry, for the green hydrogen industry and for specific industrial applications. In 2025, the Group realized a turnover of 1,086 million euro. www.agfa.com

Contact:

Viviane Dictus

Director Corporate Communications

tel. +32 0 3 444 7124

e-mail: viviane.dictus@agfa.com