Chef's Deal Restaurant Equipment Store Expands Nashville Restaurant Supply Operations to Meet Growing Sector Demand

Nashville, Tennessee, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nashville, Tennessee - June 03, 2026 - -

Chef's Deal Restaurant Equipment Store provides commercial kitchen equipment, refrigeration systems, cooking equipment, storage solutions, and foodservice supplies for restaurants, pizzerias, bakeries, bars, cafés, food trucks, schools, hotels, healthcare facilities, and institutional kitchens across Tennessee and the continental United States. The company operates showrooms and warehouses in Nashville and Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and supports foodservice businesses with equipment sourcing, kitchen design&layout, financing, logistics, and procurement.

Nashville's foodservice sector has experienced sustained growth alongside the city's broader population and tourism expansion, creating heightened demand for commercial kitchen equipment and rapid fulfillment services as operators work to meet market opportunities.

"Nashville operators face unique challenges when opening new concepts or upgrading existing kitchens, particularly around equipment lead times that can stretch several months," said Matthew Yaz, CEO of Chef's Deal Restaurant Equipment. "Our expanded Nashville inventory and showroom allow operators to evaluate equipment in person and take delivery immediately, reducing project timelines from months to days."

The Nashville Restaurant Supply facility offers comprehensive services beyond equipment sales, including complimentary kitchen design and layout consultation, equipment specification assistance, and project management support. The showroom displays commercial refrigeration units, cooking equipment, dishwashers, and smallwares, allowing operators to compare options before purchasing. The company's design team works with restaurants, food trucks, bakeries, coffee shops, and institutional kitchens to optimize workflow and equipment placement.

The availability of immediate inventory access has become a determining factor in project completion schedules across the Nashville market, and Chef's Deal operates one of the largest stocking locations for commercial kitchen equipment in the region. Operators requiring equipment on short timelines have increasingly turned to local dealers with substantial on-hand inventory to avoid project delays.

Chef's Deal maintains active engagement with the Nashville hospitality community through Chef's Deal on Facebook, where the company shares equipment updates and industry insights with more than 20,000 followers. The platform serves as a resource for operators seeking equipment recommendations and technical specifications. The company's online presence complements its physical showroom, providing operators with multiple channels for equipment research and procurement.

The expansion of restaurant equipment suppliers in Nashville reflects broader trends in the Southeast's hospitality sector. Industry analysts project continued growth in the region's foodservice market, driven by population increases and tourism expansion. Equipment dealers with substantial local inventory and technical expertise have become essential partners for operators navigating accelerated opening schedules.

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Chef's Deal Restaurant Equipment operates locations in Nashville and Murfreesboro, serving the Tennessee market and shipping nationally. The company partners with more than 400 equipment manufacturers to supply commercial kitchens across multiple sectors, including restaurants, healthcare facilities, schools, and hospitality venues. The company provides financing options, price matching, and fleet delivery services throughout Tennessee and neighboring states.

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For more information about Chef's Deal Restaurant Equipment, contact the company here:



Chef's Deal Restaurant Equipment

Matthew Yaz

+1 (877) 254-5449

info@chefsdeal.com

708 Dickerson Pike, Nashville, TN 37207



1155 Haley Rd, Murfreesboro, TN 37129