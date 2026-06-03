Stop & Shop Kicks Off Food Bank For NYC’s “Slam Dunk on Hunger” Campaign with $19,812 Donation

BRONX, N.Y., June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As New York City rallies behind the Knicks’ return to the NBA Finals, Stop & Shop is tipping off Food Bank For NYC’s Slam Dunk on Hunger campaign with a $19,812 lead gift, jumpstarting the city’s largest hunger relief organization’s citywide efforts to raise funds for New York neighbors in need.

Representing $1 for every seat in Madison Square Garden, Stop & Shop’s opening contribution sets the pace for the campaign, which is a friendly fundraising competition between Food Bank For NYC and the San Antonio Food Bank who are teaming up to highlight hunger in their respective cities.

“Slam Dunk on Hunger” invites fans from both cities to rally behind their hometown food bank, with the city that raises the most support earning bragging rights. More importantly, the campaign aims to generate critical resources for families in need at a time when more than 1.4 million New Yorkers are experiencing food insecurity.

“At Stop & Shop, we’re proud to help jumpstart New York City’s fundraising effort in this meaningful campaign,” said Jim McGinn, Regional Vice President of Operations at Stop & Shop. “The Knicks’ return to the NBA Finals is uniting our city, and we saw an opportunity to turn that excitement into impact by making the first contribution to Food Bank For NYC. We hope this inspires others to step up and join us in supporting our neighbors in need.”

“We’re grateful to our partners at Stop & Shop for helping us launch this campaign with such a meaningful gift,” said Janis Robinson, Vice President of Institutions and Partnerships at Food Bank For NYC. “Their supports sets the tone for what we hope will be a powerful effort to ensure our neighbors have the food they need during a critical time.”

Food banks nationwide continue to face elevated demand, and initiatives like “Slam Dunk on Hunger” highlight the importance of community driven support. Fans interested in supporting the campaign can learn more at foodbanknyc.org or contribute directly at give.foodbanknyc.org/slamdunk.

About Stop & Shop

A neighborhood grocer for more than 100 years, Stop & Shop is focused on delivering a wide assortment of fresh, healthy options at a great value through strong weekly sales and everyday low prices. Its new GO Rewards loyalty program delivers personalized offers and allows customers to earn points that can be redeemed for gas or groceries every time they shop. Stop & Shop customers can choose however they want to shop - whether it's in-store or online, which offers both delivery and same-day pickup. The company is committed to making an impact in its communities by fighting hunger and working to ensure no student has to go to school hungry through its Stop & Shop School Food Pantry Program. Headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts, The Stop & Shop Supermarket Company LLC is an Ahold Delhaize USA Company and employs over 50,000 associates and operates more than 350 stores throughout Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New York, and New Jersey. To learn more about Stop & Shop, visit www.stopandshop.com.

About Food Bank For NYC

Driven by our mission to empower every New Yorker to achieve food security for good, we harness the collective power of our network of food providers, partners, and volunteers to activate the right resources, supports, and expertise across the five boroughs. Our work with more than 800 soup kitchens, food pantries, and campus partners provides immediate and reliable access to food and nutrition education, while our economic empowerment programs give people the tools and know-how to improve their financial wellness. Community by community, we work together to make progress on a more hopeful, dignified, and equitable future for all. To learn more about our impact or get involved, visit foodbanknyc.org.

Contact:

Daniel Wolk 301-980-3762 daniel.wolk@stopandshop.com

Chris Cafaro 845-458-4968 ccafaro@rubenstein.com