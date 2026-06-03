eXp Realty Ranks as the No. 1 Brokerage on the 2026 NAHREP Top 250

BELLINGHAM, Wash., June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty®, the most agent-centric™ real estate brokerage on the planet and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGNT), today announced that 146 eXp Realty agents and teams have earned placements across the 2026 National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals® (NAHREP) Top 250 Latino Agents and Teams rankings, earning more spots than any other brokerage represented on the list.
The annual NAHREP Top 250 recognizes the nation’s top-performing Latino real estate professionals based on residential transaction sides and sales volume. This year’s eXp agents and teams represent markets across the country and reflect the continued production, leadership and entrepreneurial strength of Latino agents building their businesses on the eXp platform.
“Every year, the NAHREP Top 250 highlights the real estate professionals who are moving the industry forward through production, leadership and service to their communities,” said Leo Pareja, CEO of eXp Realty. “146 agents and teams making up the largest brokerage presence on the list is not a footnote. It is a statement about who eXp attracts and what they are capable of. As the first Hispanic CEO of a major brokerage, this recognition is deeply meaningful to me. Representation matters, and so does creating a platform where Latino professionals have every tool, every opportunity and every reason to lead.”
This year, eXp Realty had a strong showing across the 2026 rankings, including 105 individual agents and 41 teams named to the list.
eXp’s presence on the 2026 NAHREP Top 250 reflects the brokerage’s continued ability to attract and support high-performing agents and teams who serve a wide range of communities and markets. The recognition also underscores the impact of Latino real estate professionals within eXp Realty’s agent community and across the broader housing industry.
eXp Teams Recognized on the 2026 NAHREP Top 250 Latino Teams List
- Aaron Taylor, The Real Estate Guy, Las Vegas, NV – 160 sides, $72,847,475 volume
- Abel Gilbert, ONEPATH Realty, Miami, FL – 266 sides, $157,163,802 volume
- Adam Morejon, The Tampa Collection, Tampa, FL – 110 sides, $62,774,461 volume
- Adrienne Ponce, Macomb, MI – 50 sides, $5,384,575 volume
- Alex Montagano, Lockstep Realty, Indianapolis, IN – 292 sides, $110,391,222 volume
- Alexandria Medina, Franklin, WI – 29 sides, $7,383,400 volume
- Alfonso Aguilar, Oxnard, CA – 23.5 sides, $15,751,999 volume
- Alicia Sierra, The Sierra Group, Maplewood, MO – 121 sides, $14,386,686 volume
- Ana Benavides, Tempe, AZ – 37 sides, $18,150,560 volume
- Ana Estela Solano Menendez, Scranton, PA – 18 sides, $4,181,650 volume
- Ana Jaramillo, San Antonio, TX – 36 sides, $14,597,503 volume
- Anna Abbatemarco, Chester Springs, PA – 19.5 sides, $13,077,965 volume
- Ariel Vargas, The Escalante Group, Windermere, FL – 248 sides, $85,858,496 volume
- Artemisa Boston, West St. Paul, MN – 188.5 sides, $58,895,993 volume
- Arturo Flores, Woodstock, IL – 60.5 sides, $16,912,369 volume
- Arturo Guadalajara, Peoria Heights, IL – 31 sides, $3,948,350 volume
- Becky Garcia, The Garcia Group, Litchfield Park, AZ – 238 sides, $108,783,451 volume
- Benny Oliveri, Clermont, FL – 52 sides, $30,700,919 volume
- Beth Silverman, St Petersburg, FL – 33 sides, $12,243,000 volume
- Blanca Dover, Blanca Dover Real Estate Team, Camarillo, CA – 49 sides, $40,655,420 volume
- Brandee Escalante, The Escalante Group, Midlothian, TX – 257 sides, $107,537,883 volume
- Carlos Acosta, Atlanta, GA – 36 sides, $14,302,249 volume
- Carlos Gutierrez, San Diego, CA – 29 sides, $49,968,700 volume
- Carlos Martinez, Scottsdale, AZ – 15 sides, $5,626,550 volume
- Cassandra Rosales, Canutillo, TX – 40 sides, $11,525,638 volume
- Chey Castro, Scottsdale, AZ – 13 sides, $28,362,000 volume
- Christina Pineda, San Ramon, CA – 28 sides, $18,539,250 volume
- Christine Ives Polizzi, Christine Ives Polizzi Team, Dickson City, PA – 291 sides, $68,778,201 volume
- Christopher Tolentino, Ewa Beach, HI – 24 sides, $19,009,160 volume
- Claudia De Lara, Peoria, AZ – 26 sides, $10,116,550 volume
- Colleen Martens, Venice, FL – 36 sides, $11,823,229 volume
- Connie Vera, Happy Valley, OR – 22 sides, $15,217,994 volume
- Corina Cisneros, Cisneros Realty Group, Belmont, NH – 45 sides, $44,912,993 volume
- Cristina Osorio Norena, Citrus Springs, FL – 96 sides, $3,251,145 volume
- Cristy Gramajo, Oklahoma City, OK – 39 sides, $8,229,830 volume
- Cynthia Morfin, Novi, MI – 37 sides, $9,858,500 volume
- Daniel Valdez, Valdez Realty Group, North Highlands, CA – 141 sides, $69,461,582 volume
- Darwin Laureano, Philadelphia, PA – 19 sides, $4,232,100 volume
- Edwin Lewis, Legacy International Group, Lubbock, TX – 187 sides, $76,751,953 volume
- Elizabeth Botello, Peotone, IL – 41 sides, $3,809,864 volume
- Emiliano Orozco, Yakima, WA – 27 sides, $13,822,118 volume
- Emmannuel Pina, Pina Group, New Milford, CT – 96 sides, $40,688,450 volume
- Emmanuel Callejas Cordero, Carrollton, TX – 54 sides, $16,648,332 volume
- Ernest Salinas, Daly City, CA – 29 sides, $21,498,000 volume
- Ezequiel Rivera, Stockbridge, GA – 67 sides, $13,348,422 volume
- Fernando Alpern, Optimar Platinum, Hallandale Beach, FL – 65 sides, $91,240,667 volume
- Francisco Merlet, Louisville, KY – 53.5 sides, $14,535,590 volume
- Freddy Guerra, Birmingham, AL – 56 sides, $16,035,170 volume
- Gilbert Ramos, Team G.R.E.A.T, Winter Garden, FL – 231 sides, $94,730,567 volume
- Gloria Trujillo, Naples, FL – 35 sides, $12,217,970 volume
- Guadalupe Giles Rodriguez, Buckeye, AZ – 29.5 sides, $12,725,664 volume
- Gustavo Pacheco, Miami, FL – 31 sides, $14,837,654 volume
- Iris Beas, Beas Homes Group, Goodyear, AR – 110 sides, $44,702,368 volume
- Izamar Martinez, Richmond, VA – 50 sides, $14,989,894 volume
- Jason Miller, Bartlett, TN – 36.5 sides, $9,576,200 volume
- Jasper Champagne, Manhattan, NY – 39 sides, $12,085,000 volume
- Javier Hernandez, Oak Forest, IL – 30 sides, $9,650,897 volume
- Jeffrey Whitespeare, CitySide Properties Group, Houston, TX – 205 sides, $67,056,286 volume
- Jenipher Lay, The Lay Group, Lakeland, FL – 109 sides, $47,168,945 volume
- Jerri Saliba, Mannford, OK – 33 sides, $5,824,000 volume
- Jesse Orozco, Yakima, WA – 46 sides, $13,854,618 volume
- Jessica Nieto, Nieto Connect Team, Carlsbad, CA – 171 sides, $121,240,209 volume
- Jodi Santosuosso, Cleveland, OH – 69 sides, $14,083,975 volume
- John Lajara, Fort Lee, NJ – 24.5 sides, $16,619,000 volume
- Jonathan Abreu, Andover, MA – 19 sides, $11,534,500 volume
- Jose Ojeda, Club Real Estate, Atwater, CA – 90 sides, $40,684,698 volume
- Joseph Malerba, Old Lyme, CT – 49 sides, $20,821,738 volume
- Josue Gomez Felipe, Fresno, CA – 22 sides, $10,896,000 volume
- Josue Soto, Orlando, FL – 40.5 sides, $12,776,500 volume
- Juan German, Carlos German & Team, Humacao, PR – 238 sides, $103,787,425 volume
- Juan Grimaldo, Peoria, AZ – 132 sides, $52,827,632 volume
- Juan Lopera-Martinez, Revere, MA – 17 sides, $11,804,000 volume
- Juana Macias, Dickinson, TX – 30 sides, $8,239,947 volume
- Juana Silva, Fayetteville, NC – 37.5 sides, $8,454,159 volume
- Karla Ramos, Hilton Head Island, SC – 62 sides, $24,246,767 volume
- Kirssis Nunez, Lynnfield, MA – 18 sides, $12,004,800 volume
- Leticia Davila, Andrews, TX – 50 sides, $13,374,000 volume
- Lindsay Prewitt, Prewitt Partners Team, Bloomington, IL – 92 sides, $22,251,570 volume
- Lizbeth Alarcon, Fairfield, CA – 61 sides, $43,680,220 volume
- Lorena Pino, Smyrna, TN – 29 sides, $11,414,927 volume
- Louis Chavez, La Habra Heights, CA – 26 sides, $17,964,800 volume
- Lourdes Moscoso, Georgia, GA – 78 sides, $33,347,043 volume
- Luis Bautista, Lynnfield, MA – 29 sides, $18,296,525 volume
- Luis Ruiz, The Luis Andrew Group, Cutler Bay, FL – 210 sides, $115,410,211 volume
- Luisita Pumphrey, Methuen, MA – 20 sides, $12,422,050 volume
- Luz Estrella Colón, Tampa, FL – 38 sides, $11,619,800 volume
- Manuel Galan, White Plains, NY – 22 sides, $13,388,747 volume
- Marcia Souers, Carmel, IN – 35 sides, $8,271,578 volume
- Maria Brown, Humacao, PR – 42 sides, $35,049,500 volume
- Maria Dela Cruz, Wake Forest, NC – 31 sides, $13,053,717 volume
- Maria Ponce, MEP Leaders, Jefferson, GA – 96 sides, $26,651,995 volume
- Mario Baez, McAllen, TX – 72 sides, $17,720,264 volume
- Mario Victorica, The Victorica Group, San Antonio, TX – 287 sides, $81,411,100 volume
- Marisol Gallegos, Dallas, TX – 41 sides, $18,971,177.85 volume
- Marjorie Quinones Rios, Wilkes Barre, PA – 26 sides, $4,576,500 volume
- Melissa Bravo, The Bravo Group powered by eXp Realty LLC, Columbia, SC – 140 sides, $36,783,885 volume
- Michael Garvin, Saratoga Springs, NY – 20 sides, $5,782,500 volume
- Michael Jimenez, Methuen, MA – 25 sides, $14,652,300 volume
- Michelle Mojica, Mojica Real Estate Team, Phoenix, AZ – 140 sides, $61,321,704 volume
- Miguel Orozco, Sunnyside, WA – 38 sides, $14,251,088 volume
- Miguel Rivera, Fenton, MI – 32 sides, $6,592,400 volume
- Monica Foster, Monica Foster Team, League City, TX – 450 sides, $149,808,252 volume
- Neymar Lopez, Denver, CO – 34 sides, $19,503,250 volume
- Nicholas Good, The Good Home Team, Plano, TX – 162 sides, $65,602,070 volume
- Nicole Gallo, Upper Chichester, PA – 25 sides, $17,568,631 volume
- Nicolle Estrella, Norwich, CT – 16.5 sides, $5,694,500 volume
- Noe Farias, Richmond, TX – 31.5 sides, $10,940,932 volume
- Olinda Vargas, The Vargas Team, Phoenix, AR – 95 sides, $34,591,442 volume
- Paul Saperstein, The Saperstein Group, Delray Beach, FL – 358 sides, $141,780,351 volume
- Paula Zampallo Ramirez, Cleveland, OH – 88 sides, $11,989,038 volume
- Perla Campuzano, Schuyler, NE – 53 sides, $13,942,000 volume
- Ramon Casaus, ROC Real Estate Partners, Scottsdale, AZ – 223 sides, $82,454,550 volume
- Raul Hernandez, Peoria, AZ – 24 sides, $10,700,000 volume
- Raymond Fernandez, Wellington, FL – 40 sides, $42,318,196.20 volume
- Renzo Montaiuti, Satori Group, Orlando, FL – 113 sides, $43,247,677 volume
- Reymundo Gonzalez, Gilbert, AZ – 27 sides, $9,999,375 volume
- Rhansel Acevedo Rodriguez, The Acevedo Team, Orlando, FL – 166 sides, $50,712,798 volume
- Riley Lind, Aurora, MN – 46 sides, $7,760,139 volume
- Robert Chevez, CAZA Group, Reston, VA – 319 sides, $168,523,404 volume
- Robert Colello, San Diego, CA – 26 sides, $35,835,573 volume
- Rodrigo Suerte Felipe, Valencia, CA – 24 sides, $18,514,052 volume
- Rogelio Lantigua, Cleveland, TN – 32 sides, $10,601,623 volume
- Ronaldo Esparza, McAllen, TX – 47 sides, $11,040,557.75 volume
- Ruben Luna, The Luna Team, Avondale, AZ – 812 sides, $335,925,999 volume
- Santiago Gentini, Fulton, MD – 51 sides, $22,295,339 volume
- Sonia Orozco, Upland, CA – 42 sides, $28,809,890 volume
- Taj Lucero, Coweta, OK – 33 sides, $6,947,701 volume
- Teresa Zamora, North Bend, OR – 30 sides, $10,802,927 volume
- Timothy Hernandez, Bettendorf, IA – 85 sides, $20,552,000 volume
- Tracy Martinez, Ocala, FL – 35 sides, $7,121,775 volume
- Tracy Wilkins, El Paso, TX – 36 sides, $10,460,405 volume
- Valeska Echavarria, Kennesaw, GA – 89 sides, $25,267,750 volume
- Veronica Figueroa, Figueroa Team AKA FIG Team, Orlando, FL – 465 sides, $160,620,937 volume
- Veronica Martinez, Newport Beach, CA – 48 sides, $21,628,699 volume
- Veronica Ramos, San Antonio, TX – 52 sides, $17,319,423 volume
- Vicente Arzate, Vicente Arzate & Associates, Oxnard, CA – 98 sides, $69,511,978 volume
- Vilma Pineda, V-International Realty Group, San Antonio, TX – 115 sides, $35,558,809 volume
- Vivian Lesny, Burbank, CA – 32 sides, $34,011,999 volume
- Voltaire Lepe, Lepe Tendwell Group, San Diego, CA – 188 sides, $146,773,327 volume
- Wendy De Leon, San Diego, CA – 29 sides, $19,817,500 volume
- Xiomara Caraballo Mercado, Clarks Summit, PA – 38 sides, $7,218,400 volume
- Yanivis Isbell, Fultondale, AL – 47 sides, $12,164,200 volume
- Yasmin Rogers, Novi, MI – 48 sides, $18,408,985 volume
- Yisbel Bera Damiron, Cape Coral, FL – 36 sides, $10,752,387 volume
- Yolanda Rojas, Watford City, ND – 19 sides, $7,301,500 volume
- Zulaine Soler, Louisville, KY – 29 sides, $5,963,800 volume
About eXp World Holdings, Inc. (AGNT)
Built by Agents. Built for Agents. eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGNT) is the global parent company of eXp Realty®, the most agent-centric™ real estate brokerage on the planet, NextHome, Inc., an award-winning national real estate franchise, FrameVR.io, a virtual collaboration platform, and SUCCESS® Enterprises, a leading personal development and media brand for entrepreneurs. Together, the AGNT platform provides a world-class multi-model operating system empowering independent agents, franchise owners, and team leaders across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, and South Africa. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings prioritizes transparency, innovation, and long-term value for agents, franchise owners, staff, and shareholders.
Safe Harbor and Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect the Company’s and its management’s current expectations but involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could impact actual results materially. These statements include, but are not limited to, participation in or benefits derived from the Company’s platform, tools, compensation model, or equity programs. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in forward-looking statements include real estate market fluctuations, changes in agent retention or recruitment, competitive pressures, regulatory changes, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to the most recently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K. We do not undertake any obligation to update these statements except as required by law.
Media Relations Contact:
eXp World Holdings, Inc.
mediarelations@expworldholdings.com
Investor Relations Contact:
Denise Garcia
investors@expworldholdings.com
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8a05480a-2abd-4fe4-a068-1b515c79ba39