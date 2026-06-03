eXp Realty Ranks as the No. 1 Brokerage on the 2026 NAHREP Top 250





BELLINGHAM, Wash., June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty®, the most agent-centric™ real estate brokerage on the planet and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGNT), today announced that 146 eXp Realty agents and teams have earned placements across the 2026 National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals® (NAHREP) Top 250 Latino Agents and Teams rankings, earning more spots than any other brokerage represented on the list.

The annual NAHREP Top 250 recognizes the nation’s top-performing Latino real estate professionals based on residential transaction sides and sales volume. This year’s eXp agents and teams represent markets across the country and reflect the continued production, leadership and entrepreneurial strength of Latino agents building their businesses on the eXp platform.

“Every year, the NAHREP Top 250 highlights the real estate professionals who are moving the industry forward through production, leadership and service to their communities,” said Leo Pareja, CEO of eXp Realty. “146 agents and teams making up the largest brokerage presence on the list is not a footnote. It is a statement about who eXp attracts and what they are capable of. As the first Hispanic CEO of a major brokerage, this recognition is deeply meaningful to me. Representation matters, and so does creating a platform where Latino professionals have every tool, every opportunity and every reason to lead.”

This year, eXp Realty had a strong showing across the 2026 rankings, including 105 individual agents and 41 teams named to the list.

eXp’s presence on the 2026 NAHREP Top 250 reflects the brokerage’s continued ability to attract and support high-performing agents and teams who serve a wide range of communities and markets. The recognition also underscores the impact of Latino real estate professionals within eXp Realty’s agent community and across the broader housing industry.

eXp Teams Recognized on the 2026 NAHREP Top 250 Latino Teams List

Aaron Taylor, The Real Estate Guy, Las Vegas, NV – 160 sides, $72,847,475 volume

Abel Gilbert, ONEPATH Realty, Miami, FL – 266 sides, $157,163,802 volume

Adam Morejon, The Tampa Collection, Tampa, FL – 110 sides, $62,774,461 volume

Adrienne Ponce, Macomb, MI – 50 sides, $5,384,575 volume

Alex Montagano, Lockstep Realty, Indianapolis, IN – 292 sides, $110,391,222 volume

Alexandria Medina, Franklin, WI – 29 sides, $7,383,400 volume

Alfonso Aguilar, Oxnard, CA – 23.5 sides, $15,751,999 volume

Alicia Sierra, The Sierra Group, Maplewood, MO – 121 sides, $14,386,686 volume

Ana Benavides, Tempe, AZ – 37 sides, $18,150,560 volume

Ana Estela Solano Menendez, Scranton, PA – 18 sides, $4,181,650 volume

Ana Jaramillo, San Antonio, TX – 36 sides, $14,597,503 volume

Anna Abbatemarco, Chester Springs, PA – 19.5 sides, $13,077,965 volume

Ariel Vargas, The Escalante Group, Windermere, FL – 248 sides, $85,858,496 volume

Artemisa Boston, West St. Paul, MN – 188.5 sides, $58,895,993 volume

Arturo Flores, Woodstock, IL – 60.5 sides, $16,912,369 volume

Arturo Guadalajara, Peoria Heights, IL – 31 sides, $3,948,350 volume

Becky Garcia, The Garcia Group, Litchfield Park, AZ – 238 sides, $108,783,451 volume

Benny Oliveri, Clermont, FL – 52 sides, $30,700,919 volume

Beth Silverman, St Petersburg, FL – 33 sides, $12,243,000 volume

Blanca Dover, Blanca Dover Real Estate Team, Camarillo, CA – 49 sides, $40,655,420 volume

Brandee Escalante, The Escalante Group, Midlothian, TX – 257 sides, $107,537,883 volume

Carlos Acosta, Atlanta, GA – 36 sides, $14,302,249 volume

Carlos Gutierrez, San Diego, CA – 29 sides, $49,968,700 volume

Carlos Martinez, Scottsdale, AZ – 15 sides, $5,626,550 volume

Cassandra Rosales, Canutillo, TX – 40 sides, $11,525,638 volume

Chey Castro, Scottsdale, AZ – 13 sides, $28,362,000 volume

Christina Pineda, San Ramon, CA – 28 sides, $18,539,250 volume

Christine Ives Polizzi, Christine Ives Polizzi Team, Dickson City, PA – 291 sides, $68,778,201 volume

Christopher Tolentino, Ewa Beach, HI – 24 sides, $19,009,160 volume

Claudia De Lara, Peoria, AZ – 26 sides, $10,116,550 volume

Colleen Martens, Venice, FL – 36 sides, $11,823,229 volume

Connie Vera, Happy Valley, OR – 22 sides, $15,217,994 volume

Corina Cisneros, Cisneros Realty Group, Belmont, NH – 45 sides, $44,912,993 volume

Cristina Osorio Norena, Citrus Springs, FL – 96 sides, $3,251,145 volume

Cristy Gramajo, Oklahoma City, OK – 39 sides, $8,229,830 volume

Cynthia Morfin, Novi, MI – 37 sides, $9,858,500 volume

Daniel Valdez, Valdez Realty Group, North Highlands, CA – 141 sides, $69,461,582 volume

Darwin Laureano, Philadelphia, PA – 19 sides, $4,232,100 volume

Edwin Lewis, Legacy International Group, Lubbock, TX – 187 sides, $76,751,953 volume

Elizabeth Botello, Peotone, IL – 41 sides, $3,809,864 volume

Emiliano Orozco, Yakima, WA – 27 sides, $13,822,118 volume

Emmannuel Pina, Pina Group, New Milford, CT – 96 sides, $40,688,450 volume

Emmanuel Callejas Cordero, Carrollton, TX – 54 sides, $16,648,332 volume

Ernest Salinas, Daly City, CA – 29 sides, $21,498,000 volume

Ezequiel Rivera, Stockbridge, GA – 67 sides, $13,348,422 volume

Fernando Alpern, Optimar Platinum, Hallandale Beach, FL – 65 sides, $91,240,667 volume

Francisco Merlet, Louisville, KY – 53.5 sides, $14,535,590 volume

Freddy Guerra, Birmingham, AL – 56 sides, $16,035,170 volume

Gilbert Ramos, Team G.R.E.A.T, Winter Garden, FL – 231 sides, $94,730,567 volume

Gloria Trujillo, Naples, FL – 35 sides, $12,217,970 volume

Guadalupe Giles Rodriguez, Buckeye, AZ – 29.5 sides, $12,725,664 volume

Gustavo Pacheco, Miami, FL – 31 sides, $14,837,654 volume

Iris Beas, Beas Homes Group, Goodyear, AR – 110 sides, $44,702,368 volume

Izamar Martinez, Richmond, VA – 50 sides, $14,989,894 volume

Jason Miller, Bartlett, TN – 36.5 sides, $9,576,200 volume

Jasper Champagne, Manhattan, NY – 39 sides, $12,085,000 volume

Javier Hernandez, Oak Forest, IL – 30 sides, $9,650,897 volume

Jeffrey Whitespeare, CitySide Properties Group, Houston, TX – 205 sides, $67,056,286 volume

Jenipher Lay, The Lay Group, Lakeland, FL – 109 sides, $47,168,945 volume

Jerri Saliba, Mannford, OK – 33 sides, $5,824,000 volume

Jesse Orozco, Yakima, WA – 46 sides, $13,854,618 volume

Jessica Nieto, Nieto Connect Team, Carlsbad, CA – 171 sides, $121,240,209 volume

Jodi Santosuosso, Cleveland, OH – 69 sides, $14,083,975 volume

John Lajara, Fort Lee, NJ – 24.5 sides, $16,619,000 volume

Jonathan Abreu, Andover, MA – 19 sides, $11,534,500 volume

Jose Ojeda, Club Real Estate, Atwater, CA – 90 sides, $40,684,698 volume

Joseph Malerba, Old Lyme, CT – 49 sides, $20,821,738 volume

Josue Gomez Felipe, Fresno, CA – 22 sides, $10,896,000 volume

Josue Soto, Orlando, FL – 40.5 sides, $12,776,500 volume

Juan German, Carlos German & Team, Humacao, PR – 238 sides, $103,787,425 volume

Juan Grimaldo, Peoria, AZ – 132 sides, $52,827,632 volume

Juan Lopera-Martinez, Revere, MA – 17 sides, $11,804,000 volume

Juana Macias, Dickinson, TX – 30 sides, $8,239,947 volume

Juana Silva, Fayetteville, NC – 37.5 sides, $8,454,159 volume

Karla Ramos, Hilton Head Island, SC – 62 sides, $24,246,767 volume

Kirssis Nunez, Lynnfield, MA – 18 sides, $12,004,800 volume

Leticia Davila, Andrews, TX – 50 sides, $13,374,000 volume

Lindsay Prewitt, Prewitt Partners Team, Bloomington, IL – 92 sides, $22,251,570 volume

Lizbeth Alarcon, Fairfield, CA – 61 sides, $43,680,220 volume

Lorena Pino, Smyrna, TN – 29 sides, $11,414,927 volume

Louis Chavez, La Habra Heights, CA – 26 sides, $17,964,800 volume

Lourdes Moscoso, Georgia, GA – 78 sides, $33,347,043 volume

Luis Bautista, Lynnfield, MA – 29 sides, $18,296,525 volume

Luis Ruiz, The Luis Andrew Group, Cutler Bay, FL – 210 sides, $115,410,211 volume

Luisita Pumphrey, Methuen, MA – 20 sides, $12,422,050 volume

Luz Estrella Colón, Tampa, FL – 38 sides, $11,619,800 volume

Manuel Galan, White Plains, NY – 22 sides, $13,388,747 volume

Marcia Souers, Carmel, IN – 35 sides, $8,271,578 volume

Maria Brown, Humacao, PR – 42 sides, $35,049,500 volume

Maria Dela Cruz, Wake Forest, NC – 31 sides, $13,053,717 volume

Maria Ponce, MEP Leaders, Jefferson, GA – 96 sides, $26,651,995 volume

Mario Baez, McAllen, TX – 72 sides, $17,720,264 volume

Mario Victorica, The Victorica Group, San Antonio, TX – 287 sides, $81,411,100 volume

Marisol Gallegos, Dallas, TX – 41 sides, $18,971,177.85 volume

Marjorie Quinones Rios, Wilkes Barre, PA – 26 sides, $4,576,500 volume

Melissa Bravo, The Bravo Group powered by eXp Realty LLC, Columbia, SC – 140 sides, $36,783,885 volume

Michael Garvin, Saratoga Springs, NY – 20 sides, $5,782,500 volume

Michael Jimenez, Methuen, MA – 25 sides, $14,652,300 volume

Michelle Mojica, Mojica Real Estate Team, Phoenix, AZ – 140 sides, $61,321,704 volume

Miguel Orozco, Sunnyside, WA – 38 sides, $14,251,088 volume

Miguel Rivera, Fenton, MI – 32 sides, $6,592,400 volume

Monica Foster, Monica Foster Team, League City, TX – 450 sides, $149,808,252 volume

Neymar Lopez, Denver, CO – 34 sides, $19,503,250 volume

Nicholas Good, The Good Home Team, Plano, TX – 162 sides, $65,602,070 volume

Nicole Gallo, Upper Chichester, PA – 25 sides, $17,568,631 volume

Nicolle Estrella, Norwich, CT – 16.5 sides, $5,694,500 volume

Noe Farias, Richmond, TX – 31.5 sides, $10,940,932 volume

Olinda Vargas, The Vargas Team, Phoenix, AR – 95 sides, $34,591,442 volume

Paul Saperstein, The Saperstein Group, Delray Beach, FL – 358 sides, $141,780,351 volume

Paula Zampallo Ramirez, Cleveland, OH – 88 sides, $11,989,038 volume

Perla Campuzano, Schuyler, NE – 53 sides, $13,942,000 volume

Ramon Casaus, ROC Real Estate Partners, Scottsdale, AZ – 223 sides, $82,454,550 volume

Raul Hernandez, Peoria, AZ – 24 sides, $10,700,000 volume

Raymond Fernandez, Wellington, FL – 40 sides, $42,318,196.20 volume

Renzo Montaiuti, Satori Group, Orlando, FL – 113 sides, $43,247,677 volume

Reymundo Gonzalez, Gilbert, AZ – 27 sides, $9,999,375 volume

Rhansel Acevedo Rodriguez, The Acevedo Team, Orlando, FL – 166 sides, $50,712,798 volume

Riley Lind, Aurora, MN – 46 sides, $7,760,139 volume

Robert Chevez, CAZA Group, Reston, VA – 319 sides, $168,523,404 volume

Robert Colello, San Diego, CA – 26 sides, $35,835,573 volume

Rodrigo Suerte Felipe, Valencia, CA – 24 sides, $18,514,052 volume

Rogelio Lantigua, Cleveland, TN – 32 sides, $10,601,623 volume

Ronaldo Esparza, McAllen, TX – 47 sides, $11,040,557.75 volume

Ruben Luna, The Luna Team, Avondale, AZ – 812 sides, $335,925,999 volume

Santiago Gentini, Fulton, MD – 51 sides, $22,295,339 volume

Sonia Orozco, Upland, CA – 42 sides, $28,809,890 volume

Taj Lucero, Coweta, OK – 33 sides, $6,947,701 volume

Teresa Zamora, North Bend, OR – 30 sides, $10,802,927 volume

Timothy Hernandez, Bettendorf, IA – 85 sides, $20,552,000 volume

Tracy Martinez, Ocala, FL – 35 sides, $7,121,775 volume

Tracy Wilkins, El Paso, TX – 36 sides, $10,460,405 volume

Valeska Echavarria, Kennesaw, GA – 89 sides, $25,267,750 volume

Veronica Figueroa, Figueroa Team AKA FIG Team, Orlando, FL – 465 sides, $160,620,937 volume

Veronica Martinez, Newport Beach, CA – 48 sides, $21,628,699 volume

Veronica Ramos, San Antonio, TX – 52 sides, $17,319,423 volume

Vicente Arzate, Vicente Arzate & Associates, Oxnard, CA – 98 sides, $69,511,978 volume

Vilma Pineda, V-International Realty Group, San Antonio, TX – 115 sides, $35,558,809 volume

Vivian Lesny, Burbank, CA – 32 sides, $34,011,999 volume

Voltaire Lepe, Lepe Tendwell Group, San Diego, CA – 188 sides, $146,773,327 volume

Wendy De Leon, San Diego, CA – 29 sides, $19,817,500 volume

Xiomara Caraballo Mercado, Clarks Summit, PA – 38 sides, $7,218,400 volume

Yanivis Isbell, Fultondale, AL – 47 sides, $12,164,200 volume

Yasmin Rogers, Novi, MI – 48 sides, $18,408,985 volume

Yisbel Bera Damiron, Cape Coral, FL – 36 sides, $10,752,387 volume

Yolanda Rojas, Watford City, ND – 19 sides, $7,301,500 volume

Zulaine Soler, Louisville, KY – 29 sides, $5,963,800 volume





About eXp World Holdings, Inc. (AGNT)

Built by Agents. Built for Agents. eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGNT) is the global parent company of eXp Realty®, the most agent-centric™ real estate brokerage on the planet, NextHome, Inc., an award-winning national real estate franchise, FrameVR.io, a virtual collaboration platform, and SUCCESS® Enterprises, a leading personal development and media brand for entrepreneurs. Together, the AGNT platform provides a world-class multi-model operating system empowering independent agents, franchise owners, and team leaders across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, and South Africa. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings prioritizes transparency, innovation, and long-term value for agents, franchise owners, staff, and shareholders.

Safe Harbor and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect the Company’s and its management’s current expectations but involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could impact actual results materially. These statements include, but are not limited to, participation in or benefits derived from the Company’s platform, tools, compensation model, or equity programs. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in forward-looking statements include real estate market fluctuations, changes in agent retention or recruitment, competitive pressures, regulatory changes, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to the most recently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K. We do not undertake any obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

Media Relations Contact:

eXp World Holdings, Inc.

mediarelations@expworldholdings.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Denise Garcia

investors@expworldholdings.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8a05480a-2abd-4fe4-a068-1b515c79ba39