Stop duct-taping human email into machine workflows: Meet Hostinger Agentic Mail

VILNIUS, Lithuania, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Developers building AI agents and automated workflows keep running into the same problem: email is everywhere, but the infrastructure behind it still behaves like it’s meant for a person checking messages over coffee. For teams building with OpenClaw, n8n, Make, LangChain, Zapier, and similar platforms, email becomes the weak link. Hostinger, an AI-driven online business growth platform, fixes that with Agentic Mail, a new email solution built specifically for AI agents.

Instead of forcing developers to bend legacy inboxes into modern systems, Hostinger Agentic Mail moves beyond outdated IMAP polling and complex SMTP protocols, delivering a reliable, webhook-first solution that works at the speed of modern programmatic systems.

“Email is still one of the most important interfaces on the internet, but most of the infrastructure behind it was never designed for autonomous systems,” said Povilas Skrebutėnas, Head of Email at Hostinger. “That’s why we built Agentic Mail. It gives developers an email layer that behaves the way agents do, with real-time triggers, controlled interactions, and programmatic workflows.”

At launch, Agentic Mail is built around three things developers actually need:

Instant webhooks let workflows react the moment an email arrives, without polling loops or delays.

let workflows react the moment an email arrives, without polling loops or delays. Allow and block lists give teams precise control over who an agent can interact with at both the domain and email levels.

give teams precise control over who an agent can interact with at both the domain and email levels. Prebuilt integrations help users connect quickly with popular agentic and automation platforms like OpenClaw, n8n, and Claude.

A full REST API for programmatic control and an MCP server connection for deep integration with agentic stacks are also on the way.

The result is an email layer designed for real automation use cases. For example, a cold outreach agent can send personalized emails, qualify leads, and pass warm prospects into a CRM. A support workflow can route inbound issues to the right agent, draft responses, and escalate only the conversations that truly need a human. Scheduling agents can handle meeting requests and reminders entirely through email.

The setup is built to stay simple. Users create an inbox on their own domain, connect a webhook endpoint, and define who gets access. From there, the inbox becomes part of the workflow itself: receiving, triggering, filtering, and responding at machine speed.

Agentic Mail is available as part of the Hostinger Premium Business Email plan, giving developers and builders access to agent-ready email infrastructure and seamless integration into their stacks.

About Hostinger

Hostinger is a global all-in-one operating layer for businesses building and running online products. The company combines web hosting, domains, email, website and web app creation, and business tools in a single environment, with artificial intelligence embedded across its products and operations. Hostinger develops its AI capabilities in-house, enabling rapid product iteration, automation of complex technical tasks, and AI-driven customer support.

Contact Info



Eiviltas Paraščiakas

eiviltas.parasciakas@hostinger.com

+370 611 11694

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