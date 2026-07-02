Hostinger launches ecommerce platform that turns a product photo into a checkout link in minutes – no website required

VILNIUS, Lithuania, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI-driven visits to retail sites grew 4,700% last year, and 76% of Gen Z already discover products on social media. As ecommerce spreads across new platforms and channels, small sellers need a store that can move as fast as their customers do. Hostinger Ecommerce, launching today, is built for exactly that.

It starts with the business itself: products, inventory, orders, payments, shipping, and customer data. From there, sellers can connect their store to websites, social networks, messaging apps, and, soon, AI agents – all from a single dashboard. No rebuilding when a new channel emerges.

The easiest way to understand it: Hostinger Ecommerce is the kitchen behind the business. It handles the work behind every sale, from products and inventory to orders, payments, and shipping. Websites, TikTok shops, and other customer-facing channels are different dining rooms where customers can discover products and place orders, all served by the same kitchen. Adding a new channel doesn't mean rebuilding – it means opening another door.

From product photo to sale in minutes

Sellers start by defining their business, then connect to any combination of sales channels from a single dashboard. A standout feature at launch is Quick Links: sellers upload product photos, and Hostinger’s AI creates product pages with full descriptions, key details, and even a suggested price. From there, they can easily connect a payment method and share the product link anywhere their customers already are. Each link works out of the box with the essentials included: cart, checkout, payments, shipping, and store management. No website needed.

As AI agents enter the buying journey, with companies like OpenAI, Google, Visa, and Mastercard already building ways for agents to recommend, compare, and buy products, Hostinger Ecommerce is preparing sellers for that future. Agentic commerce capabilities are in active development, and the platform’s architecture is designed to structure merchant data for future AI-powered shopping tools.

“Commerce is moving from simple stores to ecosystems, where people discover products across channels and AI agents increasingly help them choose, compare, and buy,” said Auksė Žirgulė, Head of Hostinger Website Builder and Ecommerce. “For small sellers, the opportunity is huge, but only if their business can move as fast as their customers do. They should not have to guess which channel will matter next. They should be able to focus on growing their business, while providers like Hostinger Ecommerce build the future-ready infrastructure around them.”

Guided by Kodee, built for beginners

At the center of the experience is Kodee, Hostinger’s AI support agent. It guides users through setup by asking practical questions: what and where they sell, what their business details are, and which sales channels they want to connect – a website, a social shop, a Quick link, or all of them. Based on the answers, Kodee prepares store settings and nudges users toward the next steps.

Once the store is live, Kodee shifts from guide to operator. It manages products, runs flash sales, fixes SEO, and handles day-to-day operations through conversation rather than menus and settings.

Availability

At launch, Hostinger Ecommerce is included for free for existing customers on Business or higher-tier plans. For new users, pricing starts at $2.99/month. The product also connects with the wider Hostinger ecosystem, including domains, Business Email, website and web app building, as well as growth tools such as email marketing. 24/7 multilingual support and a 30-day money-back guarantee are also included.

To learn more, visit www.hostinger.com/ecommerce.

About Hostinger

Hostinger is an AI-powered platform for building and growing businesses online – web hosting, domains, email, website creation, and business tools. Founded in Lithuania in 2004, the company develops its AI capabilities in-house, enabling rapid iteration and AI-driven customer support. Ranked the 2nd fastest-growing company in Europe by the Financial Times, Hostinger employs nearly 900 people and serves more than 5 million users across 150+ countries, with its largest markets in India, Brazil, Indonesia, the United States, and France.

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