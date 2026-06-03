City Year Receives $2.5M Grant from ServiceNow to Power Student Success and Build Future-Ready Talent Pipelines

Boston, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- City Year today announced a $2.5 million grant from ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) to expand student success and create new career pathways in an AI-driven economy.

The grant will support City Year’s work across six U.S. markets—Bay Area, Boston, Columbus, Los Angeles, Miami, and New York City—as well as City Year UK. The collaboration advances a shared vision: that every student has a coach in their corner and every young person has a pathway to thrive amid rapid technological change.

For more than 35 years, City Year has delivered measurable results for students, schools, and communities while cultivating diverse talent through national service. City Year AmeriCorps members serve as student success coaches in 29 U.S. cities, partnering with classroom teachers to provide additional capacity in schools that need it most. Student success coaches are trained tutors, mentors and role models, helping students stay on track, engage more deeply with their learning, and graduate high school, prepared for college and career success.

“At a moment when the future of work feels uncertain, ServiceNow’s investment in City Year—and in our AmeriCorps members—is a powerful endorsement of what truly matters: potential, teamwork, critical thinking, resilience, the ability to lead through change, and helping young people believe in what’s possible,” said Jim Balfanz, CEO of City Year. “Every day, our AmeriCorps members serving as student success coaches show up for students navigating real challenges, building trust, and adapting in real time. Those are the very capabilities today’s employers need most. Together with ServiceNow, we’re helping more young people translate their service experience into meaningful careers and a future where they can thrive.”

“In a sea of technology-driven change, human connection is the most powerful force to shape a bright future. This partnership between ServiceNow and City Year is a direct acknowledgment that national service develops the skills people need to face the challenges and opportunities of the 21st century,” said Nick Tzitzon, vice chairman at ServiceNow.

The collaboration brings together three integrated components:

Student Impact: Expanded investment in City Year’s evidence-based student success coaching model, helping ensure more students receive the academic and interpersonal skill development needed to stay on track and graduate ready for college and career.

Workforce Pathways: Through Discover ServiceNow, a four-day immersive experience, high-potential AmeriCorps members gain exposure to in-demand careers, build critical skills—including AI fluency, problem solving, and customer engagement—and access paid internships and full-time career opportunities.

Technology & Innovation: ServiceNow is collaborating with City Year to advance operational excellence through technology, including the exploration of AI-enabled solutions to increase efficiency and impact.

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About City Year

City Year works to advance academic outcomes for all students and develop the next generation of leaders through national service. Research shows the more time a student spends with a City Year AmeriCorps member serving as a student success coach, the better the student outcomes—academically, interpersonally and in terms of attendance. A public-private partnership, City Year is a proud member of AmeriCorps, operating in 29 U.S. cities with international affiliates in the U.K. and South Africa. Today, 40,000 alums continue to lead and serve where they live and work. Learn more about City Year’s impact: www.cityyear.org, Facebook, X and LinkedIn.



https://www.servicenow.com/

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