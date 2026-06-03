National Advertising Division Finds Xfinity Internet “Fiber-Powered” Claim Supported; Recommends Disclosure Modification

New York, NY, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a challenge brought by AT&T Services, Inc., BBB National Programs’ National Advertising Division determined that the language of the challenged claim sufficiently explains that the advertised Xfinity Internet service does not deliver Fiber to the Home, but recommended that Comcast Cable Communications Management, LLC modify its disclosure in connection with claims that Xfinity Internet service is “fiber-powered” to ensure that it is clear and conspicuous.

Fast-Track SWIFT is an expedited process designed for single-issue advertising cases before the National Advertising Division (NAD).

At issue for NAD was whether disclosers in “fiber powered” advertising were sufficient to communicate that Xfinity Internet service is not delivered to subscribers via a “fiber-to-the-home” infrastructure.

NAD determined that the language “Xfinity Internet is powered by fiber and connected to premises by coaxial cable” sufficiently explains that the advertised Xfinity Internet service does not deliver fiber to the home. The language clearly states that the last connection to the subscriber’s premises is coaxial cable, making the distinction with fiber-to-the-home infrastructure and explaining the extent of the network that is “fiber-powered” for purposes of a short disclosure.

NAD next examined the conspicuousness of Comcast’s disclosures. In the challenged advertising, “fiber-powered” appears alongside several other claims, including pricing offers accompanied by separate disclosures. As a result, the coaxial cable disclosure does not stand out within the larger block of disclosures, reducing its prominence. NAD also noted that in certain advertisements, including the “Overview Ad,” the disclosure appears several panels away from the “fiber-powered” claim and may require consumers to scroll to view it. In addition, the advertising does not include an asterisk or other signal directing consumers to the disclosure. While the disclosure appears in readable black font against a contrasting background, NAD concluded that the disclosure should be more prominent or placed closer to the triggering claim to increase the likelihood that consumers will notice and read it.

Therefore, NAD recommended that Comcast modify the disclosure made in connection with its “fiber-powered” claims to make it more prominent and more proximate to the “fiber-powered” WiFi claim as necessary to ensure that the disclosure is clear and conspicuous.

In its advertiser statement, Comcast stated it would “comply with NAD’s decision.”

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About BBB National Programs: BBB National Programs, a non-profit organization, is the home of U.S. independent industry self-regulation, currently operating more than 20 globally recognized programs that have been helping enhance consumer trust in business for more than 50 years. These programs provide third-party accountability and dispute resolution services that address existing and emerging industry issues, create fair competition for businesses, and a better experience for consumers. BBB National Programs continues to evolve its work and grow its impact by providing business guidance and fostering best practices in advertising, child-and-teen-directed marketing, data privacy, dispute resolution, automobile warranty, technology, and emerging areas. To learn more, visit bbbprograms.org.

About the National Advertising Division: The National Advertising Division of BBB National Programs provides independent self-regulation and dispute resolution services, guiding the truthfulness of advertising across the U.S. The National Advertising Division reviews national advertising in all media and its decisions set consistent standards for advertising truth and accuracy, delivering meaningful protection to consumers and leveling the playing field for business.