Beer Institute Releases New Data Highlighting Changes in Beer Packaging

WASHINGTON, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Beer Institute’s latest packaging mix report, released today, shows that aluminum cans now account for 63.4% of all beer packaging, glass bottles 27.1% and draft beer 9.6%. Draft beer has grown by 3.8 percentage points since 2020, reflecting a continued shift toward growth at restaurants, bars and in-person venues.

The latest data highlights two important trends shaping the beer industry: the continued importance of aluminum packaging and the need to support on-premise draft systems.

“This latest information tells a valuable story about how Americans are choosing to enjoy beer today,” said Brian Crawford, president and CEO of the Beer Institute. “Aluminum remains the industry's primary packaging material while draft beer continues to gain momentum, reinforcing the need for policies that support both a strong manufacturing supply chain and thriving hospitality industry.”

To continue growing draft beer numbers, bars, restaurants, taprooms and other venues need access to high-quality draft beer. The bipartisan Creating Hospitality Economic Enhancement for Restaurants and Servers (CHEERS) Act, introduced by U.S. Representatives Darin LaHood, Steven Horsford, Claudia Tenney and Suzan DelBene, offers an opportunity to help businesses invest in modern, energy-efficient draft systems to meet rising demand.

“Draft beer’s packaging growth shows the continued strength that I’ve seen in on-premise channels this year,” said Dr. Andrew Heritage, chief economist at the Beer Institute. “We need to keep that momentum. When we support businesses with measures like the CHEERS Act, we help meet consumer demand and strengthen our industry.”

The new packaging mix information is based on Beer Institute’s 2025 data and underscores the evolving needs of the beer industry, including fair aluminum pricing and the need for practical support for on-premise locations.

Learn more at https://www.beerinstitute.org/data-economic/packaging-mix/.

About the Beer Institute

The Beer Institute is a national trade association for the American brewing industry, representing brewers, beer importers and industry suppliers—an industry that supports nearly 2.42 million jobs and provides more than $471 billion to the American economy. First founded in 1862 as the U.S. Brewers Association, the Beer Institute is committed today to developing sound public policy and to the values of civic duty and personal responsibility.