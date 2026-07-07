Beer Institute Releases May 2026 Taxable Removals Estimate Report

WASHINGTON, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Beer Institute published an unofficial estimate of taxable removals shipments by beer brewers for May 2026:

May 2026 estimate of 12 ,200,000 barrels, for a decrease of -6.0% compared to May 2025 removals of 12,975,660 .

Taxable Removals Tax Paid - TTB (31 Gallon Barrels) Month 2025 2026 Percent Change Volume Change January 10,614,707 8,997,253 -15.2% -1,617,454 February 10,192,934 9,867,315 -3.2% -325,619 March 12,475,484 12,370,767 -0.8% -104,717 April 12,091,423 12,025,000 -0.5% -66,423 May 12,975,660 12,200,000 -6.0% -775,660 YTD 58,350,208 55,460,335 -5.0% -2,889,873

The June 2026 taxable removals estimate is scheduled to be released on August 4, 2026.

The Beer Institute is a national trade association for the American brewing industry, representing brewers, beer importers and industry suppliers—an industry that supports nearly 2.42 million jobs and provides more than $471 billion to the American economy. First founded in 1862 as the U.S. Brewers Association, the Beer Institute is committed today to developing sound public policy and to the values of civic duty and personal responsibility. For additional updates from the Beer Institute, visit our website and follow us on Facebook, X, LinkedIn and Instagram.